Following his latest altercation with a Saints cornerback on Sunday, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans isn’t concerned about receiving a suspension after being tossed from the game.

Instead, the NFL will consider Evans and Lattimore’s history of extracurricular activities when deciding whether to suspend them, a source with knowledge of the case said.

Things To Know About Mike Evans Net Worth, Age, Career, Cars!

According to reports, Mike’s colleague was punched in the face by Lattimore, and Mike shoved the man to the ground. Evans thinks he won’t be banned because he wasn’t for previous encounters with Lattimore.

However, that incident, when added to earlier problems that led to the most recent incident, puts both players at risk of a suspension.

Additionally, the league will consider how Evans and Lattimore’s actions contributed to the game almost getting out of hand.

American football wide receiver Michael Lynn Evans III plays for the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers selected Evans with the seventh overall choice in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Given his background in football, Evans played collegiate football at Texas A&M, where he set a school record with 1,394 receiving yards on 69 receptions.

He also earned consensus first-team All-American accolades. In addition, he was a Second-team All-Pro in 2016 and has been chosen for the Pro Bowl four times. Including career catches, yards, and touchdowns, Evans holds almost all of the Buccaneers’ significant receiving records.

In addition, Evans is the first athlete in League historical record to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in his first eight seasons of play.

Full Name Michael Lynn Evans III Profession Football player Source Of Income NFL career Biggest Assets Mansion In Tampa Florida Residence Tampa, Florida Date Of Birth 21 August 1993 Age 29 years Gender Male Nationality American Marital Status Married Education Texas A&M University Children Ariah Lynn, Amari Thomas, Mackenzie Spouse Name Ashli Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Mike Evans

Mike Evans was born on August 21, 1993, to Heather Kilgore and is officially known as Michael Lynn Evans III (mother).

Evans excelled in every athletic endeavor. He participated in basketball, football, and track for the Tors sporting teams throughout high school.

Now a prominent figure in the NFL, Mike only participated in football during his senior year and was not highly pursued by collegiate football programs.

Evans was a member of the Texas A&M football team from 2011 to 2013 while a student at Texas A&M University.

Evans declared in 2014 that he would skip his last two seasons of college eligibility to pursue the 2014 NFL Draft.

Mike Evans Sources Of Income

Most of the 6-foot-5 Evans’ earnings come from his career as an NFL wide receiver. Evans was taken in the first round as one of three Texas A&M players. Evans was anticipated to earn $14,631,502 throughout his initial four-year deal at the time of his draft, plus an $8,961,092 signing bonus.

Instead, during his debut season in 2014, Evans began with a meager $420,000 annual wage. With Tampa Bay, Evans agreed to a $55 million guaranteed five-year agreement worth $82.5 million.

The annual salary for Evans is currently $774,000 (in current dollars). His accomplishments include being the youngest player in NFL history to accumulate 6,000 receiving yards in a career and 200 or more receiving yards in a single game.

Pepsi, a global soft drink company, has a long history of endorsing the Super Bowl winner. The vastness of his riches is said to have also been boosted by this. Although Mike does not currently support other well-known companies, Bodyarmor and Gillette were the two.

Mike Evans Net Worth

Mike Evans, a Texas native, is reputedly worth $25 million. Mike Evans, a famous player, affectionately referred to by his supporters as “Twin Towers,” is a WR with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National Football League, the top American football league.

In addition to winning the Super Bowl in 2020, he is the youngest player to accumulate 7000 career receiving yards, which helped him become a more valuable player. Beyond the NFL, Twin Tower has many other opportunities that allow him to supplement his income.

It is anticipated that Mike Evans’ riches will take a hit due to the most recent altercation. Lattimore was knocked to the ground by Mike Evans during a recent heated battle between players from opposing teams.

Mike Evans Houses

Mike’s real estate holdings, which consist of just two properties, are incredibly modest compared to most league players. However, the professional athlete and his spouse Ashli purchased a mansion in Tampa, Florida, for $1.2 million in 2018.

The property is quite lovely, despite the affordable price tag compared to other athletes’ mansions. The living space in the home is more than 4000 sq ft.

In addition to its five bedrooms and baths, the opulent mansion’s modern furnishings, outdoor pool, barbecue, and even a separate guesthouse are included in addition to its five bedrooms and baths.

One of the best to ever do it right there. Honored to have been his WR https://t.co/CnSQ8dtWJP — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) September 1, 2022

In his native Texas county of Katy, the future Hall of Famer also owns a second estate. The enormous home has a livable area of 9,383 sq ft. The opulent residence, which was constructed on more than 2 acres of land, has four bedrooms and bathrooms, a complete gym, and a home theater in a two-story building.

Must Read:- Birdman Net Worth, Early Life, Source Of Income, Career!

Mike Evans Cars

Mike has drastically different spending patterns than other sportspeople in the league, making over $12 million annually. A multi-utility SUV is what the NFL player invested his riches in.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has just one pair of wheels. Mike is the proud owner of a black Lamborghini Urus for more than $220,000. Up to five passengers can ride in the multi-utility SUV, making it ideal for the athlete and his entourage.

The vehicle has a brand-new four-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 2.65 seconds. Even though Mike hasn’t been seen driving anything else, it won’t make much difference if he possesses a few other high-end, pricey cars.

Mike Evans Philanthropy

Even if Mike is a millionaire, the reigning champion donates more money than he does to himself. Evans is typically seen working on his charitable projects, not on the game or the benches.

Mike had a difficult upbringing while growing up in a violent and abusive environment. Evans’ father was killed when he was just nine years old, and at the time of his birth, his mother was just 14 years old.

Due to that extremely turbulent past, Evans and his wife decided to start the Mike Evans Family Foundation in 2017 to aid victims of domestic abuse.

Since the foundation’s inception, Evans has given more than $300,000 to numerous charities. One of his most memorable contributions was a sizeable $50,000 donation made when winter storm Uri wreaked havoc on his own Texas.

Read More:- Shannon Sharpe Net Worth: Check Out His Age, Bio, And More!