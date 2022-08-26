0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tyron Smith is an NFL offensive tackle who plays for the Dallas Cowboys. Smith attended college at USC and played football there. In 2010, he won the Morris Trophy, which is awarded to the best offensive and defensive linemen on the West Coast. Smith was selected ninth overall by the Cowboys in the 2011 NFL Draft. Tyron Smith’s net worth is approximately $81 million as of August 2022.

Tyron Smith Net Worth

Name Tyron Smith Age 31 years Net Worth $81 million Salary $12,200,000 Tyron Smith Height 1.96m Tyron Smith Weight 141kg

Tyron Smith Contract

Tyron Smith signed an eight-year $97,600,000 contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The contract included a $10,000,000 signing bonus, $22,118,013 in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $12,200,000. In 2022, Smith’s base salary will be $13.5 million. His cap hit will be $17.5 million, and his dead cap value will be $12.01 million.

Tyron Smith’s Personal life

Tyron Smith is not dating anyone. Smith and Leigh Costa are planning to get married. Leigh Costa is known as Smith’s business partner. Most people think that they are married, but they are not. They are happy with their relationship and are thinking about getting married. Leigh has been spotted at his competitions and has been a very supportive girlfriend. Lexie Placourakis was in a relationship with Tyron. They currently share parenthood for their son Jaxson Smith. Jaxson and Tyron get along well as father and son. Tyron spends a lot of time with his son and takes an active part in his son’s life. It appears that the player is content with his current relationship.

Tyron Smith Early life

Smith played offensive and defensive line at Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, California. He was named an All-American by Parade, SuperPrep, PrepStar, Scout.com, and EA Sports and also earned many other All-Region honors. As a junior in 2006, he was selected to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Underclass Second Team, All-CIF Central Division First Team, and Riverside Press-Enterprise All-Riverside County Second Team. Smith participated in the 2008 US Army All-American Bowl. Smith was also a great track and field athlete in Rancho Verde, where he threw the shot put 14.23 meters and the discus 46.62 meters.

Tyron Smith Career

Smith, a 20-year-old rookie, was given the task of starting at right tackle at the very beginning of Organized Team Activities. Doug Free took over at left tackle. Veteran offensive linemen Marc Colombo, Leonard Davis, Andre Gurode, and Montrae Holland were released by the Cowboys during the preseason. That made his role even more important. Smith was in the starting eleven in every game and was praised for his play, leading the media to talk about the possibility of him moving to left tackle next season. He was selected to the NFL’s All-Rookie team.

Smith began the 2012 season as a left tackle while Free moved to the right side of the offensive line. Smith was fined $15,000 on Sept. 12 for making a horse-collar tackle in the first game of the season against the New York Giants. Less exciting was the fact that the tackle happened after an interception that led to a goal-line stand by the Dallas defense. He appeared in 15 games on the field for the Cowboys in 2012.

Tyron Smith-Wife

Tyron Smith Height Weight

