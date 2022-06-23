0 SHARES Share Tweet

At the world championships in Budapest, Anita Alvarez, an artistic swimmer from the United States, was in danger of drowning when her coach, Andrea Fuentes, saved her life. “I jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was jumping in,” Andrea Fuentes said.

Anita Alvarez, an artistic swimmer from the United States, lost consciousness while competing in the world championships in Budapest. Her coach, Andrea Fuentes, was the one who saved her life after she was found floating face down in the pool.

Andrea Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist in synchronised swimming from Spain, dove into the water as soon as she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom of the pool at the end of her solo free final routine. Andrea Fuentes’s actions were prompted by the sight of Alvarez’s performance.

After receiving medical attention next to the pool, she was transported away on a stretcher.

It was the second time Fuentes had to save Anita Alvarez’s life. The first time was when Anita Alvarez jumped into the pool during an Olympic qualification event the year before, and Andrea Fuentes pulled her and the American’s swim partner, Lindi Schroeder, to safety. This time, Fuentes had to save Anita Alvarez alone.

“Anita Alvarez is doing much better and is currently functioning at her highest level. To tell you the truth, getting scared was fun “Fuentes says

Andrea Fuentes said in a statement that was posted on the Instagram page for US Artistic Swimming that Anita Alvarez, who is 25 years old, would be evaluated by doctors on Thursday before a decision was made regarding her participation in the team competition on Friday.

