Who Is Tony Hawk? About His Net Worth, Age, Spouse, Kids, And Career!!

Anthony Frank Hawk, better known by his stage moniker Birdman, is an American professional skater, businessman, and proprietor of the Birdhouse skateboard brand. Hawk was born on May 12, 1968.

Hawk was a forerunner of contemporary vertical skating and performed the first known “900” trick in 1999. In the same year, Activision released a series of skateboarding video games with his name on them.

He is considered one of the most notable skateboarders of all time and gave up professional competition in 2003.

Who Is Tony Hawk?

Nancy and Frank Peter Rupert Hawk gave birth to Tony Hawk on May 12, 1968, in San Diego, California, where he was brought up. Pat and Lenore are his two older siblings, while Steve is his older brother.

Hawk skated in the corridors of the adjoining Old Executive Office Block on the premises of the White House while attending US president Barack Obama’s Father’s Day ceremony in June 2009. This was the first occasion ever that skateboarding was permitted on the grounds of the White House.

How Much Does Tony Hawk Earn?

As of now, Tony is engaged in philanthropic works and his current earnings are unknown.

Full Name Anthony Frank Hawk Nickname Birdman Born On 12 May 1968 Age 54 years Birthplace Carlsbad, California, United States Height 1.91 m Spouse Catherine Goodman (m. 2015) Children Riley Hawk, Gupi, Kadence Clover Hawk, Keegan Hawk Parents Frank Peter Rupert Hawk, Nancy Elizabeth Hawk Profession American professional skateboarder, and entrepreneur Net Worth USD 180 million

Age And Early Life Of Tony Hawk

Tony Hawk went to Jean Farb Middle School in 1980 and 1981. He later went back for the Rick Reilly show Homecoming, when he set up an incline and gave a skateboarding performance. His parents encouraged him to skateboard since it gave him a way to release his surplus energy.

At the age of 14, Hawk’s abilities improved, and he turned pro. For 12 years in a row, he held the title of official world champion in skateboarding.

Tony Hawk’s Net Worth And Career

The current net worth of Tony Hawk is USD 180 million. He has a good amount of skateboarding records to his credit, has been in many movies and TV episodes, has his own YouTube account and video game franchise with a skateboarding theme, and has even given his name to attractions at amusement parks.

In 1982, Tony Hawk became a member of the storied Bones Brigade skateboarding squad. He made a number of film and television appearances after joining the squad throughout his career.

Tony Hawk’s Wife And Kids

Currently, Tony Hawk is married to Cathy Goodman. Earlier, he has been married thrice. He has children out of each marriage.

Interesting Facts About Tony Hawk

During his final year of high school, he purchased his initial property with the earnings from skateboarding.

Hawk was the first skateboarder to complete a “900,” a trick requiring the completion of 2.5 mid-air rotations on a skateboard, on his twelfth try.

Hawk was honored in the Skateboarding Hall of Fame’s inauguration ceremony in 2009 by being admitted.

Conclusion

Throughout his career, Hawk has participated in several charitable endeavors. He founded the Tony Hawk Foundation, which is now known as The Skatepark Project, which aids in the construction of skateparks in underdeveloped regions all over the world.