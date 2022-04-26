Tayler is a social media sensation, actor, and musician from the United States. After his TikTok video was released, he became a well-known social media celebrity. He also became well-known after appearing on the American television show “Dirt” (2018), for which he was recognized across the country.

Tayler Holder Net Worth, Age, Family, Bio, Girlfriend, Wife, And More

Tayler attended Carnegie Vanguard High School in Houston to finish his studies. Loyola Marymount University of Los Angeles is where he received his bachelor’s degree. He has always enjoyed entertainment and athletic activities since he was a child. At the age of three, he began racing and competing in motocross.

In terms of his personal life, Tayler is currently dating Charly Jordan, a model and social media sensation from the United States. According to sources, Tayler previously had a long-term romance with Sommer Ray.

Quick Facts About Tayler Holder

He subsequently met with famous Tik Tok stars and became famous for his videos, such as the “Do It Like Me Challenge.”

He released his first single, “Who I Am,” in 2017.

How much does Tayler Holder earn?

His annual salary will be $250,000 in 2022. While he earns roughly $35,000 per month, he was previously paid $100,000 for a television show.

Age And Early Life Explored

Taylor Holder was born on August 19, 1997, into a Christian middle-class family in Texas. She completed her schooling at the University of California, Los Angeles after graduating from Houston’s Carnegie Vanguard High School. From a young age, he was fascinated by sports and the entertainment industry.

Tayler Holder is from a Christian home in Alvarado, Texas. He is an American citizen and practices Christianity. Wendy Holder’s real name is Monte Holder, and she is a well-known businesswoman in addition to being a TikTok celebrity. Trever Holder, a popular TikTok musician with the same name, is one of his siblings.

Tayler Holder’s net worth and professional career

As of April 2022, Tayler Holder’s net wealth is $2 million. After all, how much does Tayler Holder earn and how much does he own? Tayler Holder is a popular Tik Tok star, YouTuber, and social media superstar, as well as a beautiful young woman.

Tayler Holder’s girlfriend and wife

Tayler Holder has never married. Charly Jordan was confirmed as his girlfriend’s name on Instagram. Early on, he was rumored to be dating Kaylyn Slevin, a well-known model, cheerleader, and dancer. In addition to Kelianne Stankus, he had romances with TikTok starlet Charli D’Amelio and gymnast Kelianne Stankus. Sommer Ray, a fitness influencer, had also been with him for a long time.

Interesting Facts About Tayler Holder

He has 2 million subscribers on youtube, 7 million Social media followers, & 600,000–700,000 Instagram video likes, as you may know.

He has 21 million followers on Tik Tok.

Tayler Holder’s debut American television series, launched in 2018.

His performance in this series was praised well, and he received a lot of praise for it.

In 2020, he was admitted into the Hype House, a TikTok collaborative.

Read More: