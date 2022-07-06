Stranger Things Season 5 Probably Won’t Be As Long

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Duffer Brothers are the creators of the Netflix original American science fiction horror drama series Stranger Things.They Said that Stranger Things Season 5 Probably won’t be longer than season 4

Along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, the brothers act as the show’s executive producers and showrunners. On July 15 in 2016, Netflix released the first season of the show. In February 2022, the show was picked up for a fifth and final season.

The Final Season Of Stranger Things Will Feature Shorter Episodes

Before it had even been released, the fourth season of the popular supernatural mystery Stranger Things on Netflix, which has recently broadcast its final two episodes, was known for its length.

Nine episodes made up the season, and all but one of them lasted longer than 75 minutes. At two and a half hours, the last episode was longer than the majority of full-length movies.

Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have already confirmed that it won’t be exactly the same for the fifth and final season of the show.

They anticipate that episodes will flow more quickly since there won’t be as much set-up and because the plot will continue directly from Stranger Things 4’s climax into the next season.

The Reason Behind Short Episodes In Season 5 Of Stranger Things

“The only reason we don’t anticipate being as long is that, if we look at the current season, it takes about two hours of buildup before the actors are actually dragged into a supernatural mystery,” according to Matt Duffer, who was speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Viewers get to know them and observe them in their daily lives.

Steve is looking for a date, they are having trouble adjusting to high school, and so on. Evidently, none of it will take place in season 5.

“It’s going to be moving because we don’t wrap things up at the end of four for the first time ever,” he added. “They don’t know that it’s going to be going 100 miles per hour at the beginning of 5, but it’s going to be moving quite quickly.

The action involving the characters has already begun. They’ll already be motivated and have a goal, which they believe will free up some time and really change the way this season feels.”

About The Season 5 Of Stranger Things

In August, The Duffers intend to begin writing the fifth season. According to actor David Harbor, the season will premiere “mid-2024.” There is still time for things to spiral out of control.

According to Matt Duffer, “We thought Season 4 would have eight episodes and they would be regular length.” This is also proof that we are going to see shortened episodes in the fifth season of Stranger things.

They expect a great response for season 5 the same as they get for season 4. Stranger Things fans get crazy after the final episode and can’t wait for season 5 to be released.

