Ashley Judd Net Worth, Age, Awards, Husband, And More!

Ashley Judd was a renowned American actress and political activist. Her full name is considered to be Ashley Tyler Ciminella. She is now 54 years. Ashley Judd’s height is considered to be 1.70 m. Ashley was born on April 19th of 1968 in Los Angeles, California.

Ashley had an estimated net worth of about $ 14 million. Her parents were Naomi Judd and Micheal Charles Ciminella. Both of her parents were country singers. Her mother became a singer after the divorce of her parents in the 1980s. Ashley Judd used to spend money for charity purposes.

Ashley Judd Net Worth, Age, Awards, Husband

She used to spend money for charity on supporting the Children’s Medical Research Institute, Legacy Of Hope Foundation, Heifer International, and Jeans for Genes.

Ashley used to help others from her income. Ashley had many stunning appearances in her movies. Apart from acting, she had made her career as a political activist. She had also acted in many movies.

Name Ashley Judd Age 54 years Net Worth $ 14 million Born On April 19th, 1968 Mothers Mother Naomi Judd

Even though she was born into a musical background family. Ashley’s mother Naomi and sister Wynonna were country singers Ashley had made her appearances in the film industry. In childhood itself, Ashely had a passion for acting. Ashley also had brand endorsement deals with cosmetic brands and clothes.

Ashley Judd also made her path into politics also she strongly criticized the Republican politicians and supported democrats. She also had her own views on feminism. Apart from this, she was a proud woman with talents. She had two decades of an acting career. Another fact about Ashley Judd was she had faced sexual harassment in the film industry by Harvey Weinstein.

She revealed it through the MeToo movement. But the federal judge rejected the claim against Harney. She had faced many cruelties in the film industry. Ashley also admits that she was raped three times in her life. In her career, she had starred in many movies and series. She had made her own style and acting approach. Ashley became a popular celebrity in Hollywood.

Ashley Judd Net Worth

Ashley Judd was a famous actress as well as a political activist. And her net worth is considered to be around $ 14 million. She was famous for her acting career and also as a political activist.

Her annual income is considered to be about $ 208,333 each month and her annual income is considered to be approximately between 2 to 5 million. Ashley’s main income source is from her profession itself. Ashley never forgets to spend money for charity purposes also.

Ashley Judd Bio

Ashley Judd was born on April 19th, 1968 in Los Angeles, California. She is now 54 years old. Her parents were Naomi Judd and Micheal Charles Ciminella. They got divorced and her mother looked after her and her sister. She had one sibling, a younger sister Wynonna. Her mother and sister were country singers. Naomi started to be known as a country singer after the divorce in 1980.

Judd had attended many schools after the divorce between their parents they moved to Kentucky. She graduated from the University of Kentucky. And later she acted in many movies. Ashley made her career opening through series with the title Star Trek: The Next Generation. Then she got a small role in the movie Kuff. She first starred in the movie Ruby In Paradise.

Ashley Judd Career

Ashley Judd’s acting career started with the movie’’ Kuff’’ in the movie she had a small role. Ashley first appeared in the early 90s series ‘’ Star Trek: The Next Generation’’.Later she starred in the movie ‘’Ruby In Paradise’’. Through her stunning performances in the movies, she got into several other movies like Heat, Smoke, and Natural Born Killers.

And these movies were the turning point in her life. Later she got movies like Norma Jean and Marilin and the character in this movie was a notable one. She had acted in many movies during the 2000s like De-Lovely, High Crimes, and Twisted. Ashley made her appearances in all of these movies for two decades of acting.

Later in 2010, she got some notable characters in the movies like Flypaper, Divergent, and Insurgent. After starring in these movies she also made focused on politics also. And also she got stunning roles in films like Kiss the Girl and Double Jeopardy. Ashley had also brand endorsement deals with cosmetics brands. Ashley was also active in charity purposes.

Ashley Judd Awards

Ashley Judd won several awards like Best Female Award for the movie Ruby In Paradise in 1993 and another the Most Promising actress award from the Chicago Film Critics Association.

She also received the favorite actress award in 2000. Ashley also received many nominations for her performance.

Ashley Judd Personal Life

While looking into the actress’s personal relationship she was married at once. Ashley was married to Dario Franchitti, a racer. They started dating in 1999 and they got married in 2001. The couple has no children and it was their decision not to have children. The relationship ended in 2013.

Apart from this, the actress had relationships with Hollywood actors and singers. She had dated Lovett, and Michael Bolton they were singers by profession.

Earnings By Year

In 2001 – $ 4,000,000

In1999 – $ 1,000,000

In 1997 – $ 450, 000

Ashley Judd Real Estate

Ashley Judd had a home in Kentucky and she also owned a house in Ashland she bought this property for about $ 120,000.The property is 1,400 square feet with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Ashley Judd Cars Owned

Ashley Judd owns a Maserati car and she bought this car for approximately $ 80,000 dollars.

Read More:

How Tall Is Pete Davidson? Net Worth, Age, Tattoos, Dad, And More Updates