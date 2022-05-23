Who Is Shanna Moakler? Shanna Moakler Net Worth, Career, Bio: The Ex-Wife of Travis Barker Is Worth Millions

Shanna Moakler is one of the most famous American actresses and a model. She is also a reality television personality. She has won the Miss New York USA competition and is a beauty pageant contestant.

She came in second place in Miss USA. She has risen to prominence in the modeling world. She chose to become a model when she was just 15 years old. She has, without a doubt, lived her dream throughout her life.

Shanna Moakler The Ex-Wife of Travis Barker Early Life

She was born in the United States of America on March 28, 1975. John was her father’s name, and he was a dentist. Gail was her mother’s name. She grew up with two older brothers and a sister. However, while she was just 20 years old, one of her siblings died at an early age. Her grandfather’s farm was where she spent her formative days.

She was also an accomplished roller skater who competed in several events. Barrington High School is where she received her diploma. But she’d always wanted to be a model, so she relocated to Miami and worked as an assistant fashion designer in New York City to chase her dream. She eventually made it to Los Angeles.

Shanna Moakler Career

Only at the age of 17 did she gives a kick start to her career. She participated in the beauty pageants and successfully won the same as well. She also won the title of Miss Teen USA. She has crowned Miss USA in 1993 and went on to become Miss Universe. She was given a lot of tasks and modeling for numerous publications after her notoriety, including Cosmopolitan. She also obtained a partnership with Playboy, a well-known fashion lifestyle magazine.

She decided to do modeling for many popular brands like Calvin Klein and Stoli vodka. She also appeared as an actor in the famous television series titled the Pacific blue in 1998. After that, there was no looking back. She even participated in the MTV reality TV series, Meet the Barkers.

She also appeared as a judge in ABC’s dance competition. She even joined a lot of other television series. All of these television series were a great success. She gained a huge amount of reputation out of all this.

Shanna Moakler’s Net worth

She had a net worth of $15 million dollars as a result of her accomplishment. She has had the finest performance of her life, and as a result, she is now one of America’s wealthiest models.

Shanna Moakler Relationship Status

She has been in several relationships, the majority of which have ended in disaster. She had always wanted to start a family, so she married Travis. However, the couple filed for divorce and split soon after. Most admirers were taken aback by this news.

Conclusion

It is important to mention that she has developed a huge amount of name and fame for her in all these years. She is a wonderful personality who has achieved almost every ladder of success in all these years.

