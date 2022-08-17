Selena Gomez Bio, Net Worth Age, Height, Awards, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Selena Gomez has featured in more TV shows than advertisements and music videos combined, making her one of the most prolific guest stars in the entertainment industry. She was already a celebrity by the time she was 13 years old.

She is absolutely a celebrity on social media. She was born on July 22, 1992, in the state of Texas, in the United States. She was her mother’s first kid, and she gave birth to her only 16 years old. It is estimated that Selena Gomez’s net worth is somewhere in the neighborhood of $90 million.

Selena Gomez Early Life

In the city of Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 22, 1992, a newborn girl who would later be given the name Selena Gomez was born. Her mother, an actress by the name of Amanda Dawn (Mandy) Cornett, and her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, are her parents. Selena’s mother had just turned sixteen when she gave birth to her daughter. In memory of the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez, whose stage name became Gomez after her death.

Her parents divorced when she was just five years old, and she lived with her mother after the breakup. Her mother struggled mightily to provide for her children, resulting in the family falling into monetary troubles. Selena graduated from high school and obtained her diploma in May of 2010, having finished all her studies at home.

Selena Gomez Career

Her breakthrough role on TV was in the 106-episode series Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired from 2007 to 2012. Wizards also made two movies. In exchange for her appearances on Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena was paid $30,000 for each episode. She also runs her own production company, July Moon Productions, and has appeared in many films.

In December 2016, she agreed to an endorsement agreement with Coach for $10 million. Selena had just turned 24 years old at the time. Thanks to the agreement, not only will Gomez be the face of the brand, but Coach, which is always on the lookout for new customers, will also allow her to create a line of her own. The business hoped that by partnering with Gomez, who at the time had the most Instagram followers, they might appeal to a younger demographic while also satisfying their older audience.

Selena Gomez’s New $4.9 Million L.A. Mansion

Selena Gomez just bought a beautiful new mansion in Los Angeles that used to belong to the famous singer Tom Petty.

The singer and actress paid $4.9 million for the house in Encino that Tom Petty and his wife, Jane Benyo, had built for them in 1989. The property is over 11,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Name Selena Gomez Date Of Birth Jul 22, 1992 Age 30 Years Old Gender Female Profession Singer, Actor, Fashion designer, Music artist, Voice Actor, Dancer Nationality United States Of America Net Worth $95 million

Must Read:

How Old Is Jill Biden? Net Worth, Age, Annual Income, And More!

Stuart Vevers, creative director of Coach, said the entire organization is excited about a “new day at Coach.” In an interview with British Vogue, he acknowledged it: “When they first arrived, they looked to their past as a guide, so it was ultimately up to choose what was practical at Coach. They think it was necessary to be adventurous, look ahead, and discover what the future generation wants from luxury and fashion.”

Selena Gomez Earnings

US superstar who has become a social media phenomenon Selena Gomez is worth $95 million as a singer, actress, producer, composer, and social media star. Selena Gomez, now one of the most famous actors in the world, got her start in the industry when she was a child star on shows like “Barney & Friends.” Compared to Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Bynes, Britney Spears, and Amanda Bynes, Ms. Gomez seems to handle celebrity, a demanding schedule, a high-profile romance with Justin Bieber, and all things Disney with a surprising amount of serenity.

Selena Gomez Relationships

In 2008, Selena briefly dated Nick Jonas. Another significant feature of Selena’s career is her turbulent on-again, off-again relationship with fellow pop star Justin Bieber. Selena was so stressed due to their relationship that she was obliged to check into a treatment clinic.

They began dating seriously in December 2010 and continued until November 2012. These patterns occurred again in 2013 and again in 2014 and again in 2015, and again in 2017. They dissolved their romance forever in March 2018. From January 2017 to October 2017, Gomez and The Weeknd were an item. The Weeknd’s 2018 album, My Dear Melancholy, has many references to Gomez.

Selena Gomez Business Ventures

At age 16, Selena was signed by Hollywood Records, the same label that discovered Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. She has released three full-length albums, two extended plays, and a greatest hits album.

Gomez herself was the lead singer for her band Selena and the Scene. They put out four total albums: three original and a remix album. She toured the world three times with her previous band and twice alone. A two-year, $30 million endorsement deal between Selena and Puma was made public in September 2017. The contract makes Selena and Rihanna the new faces of Puma.

Read More:

All About Daniel Craig Bio, Early Life, Age, Net Worth, Career!