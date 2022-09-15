Scout Masterson Net Worth, Age, Cause Of Death, Bio!

Scout Michael Masterson was an American actor and casting director, born on July 4, 1974, in DuBois, Pennsylvania.

The actor is recently in the headlines due to his sudden death on Sunday, September 11, 2022. His partner Bill Horn confirmed the news of his demise the next day via Instagram post. Many Hollywood celebrities came forward to pay him tribute on social media networks.

Actress Tori Spelling, Scout’s best friend, was seen grieving on social media. She wrote that Scout used to give the best hugs in the world and labeled him one of a kind.

Full Name Scout Michael Masterson Profession Casting Director, Actor Source Of Income Acting, Casting, Advertisements Biggest Assets Property at Los Angeles, California Residence Los Angeles, California Date Of Birth 4 July 1974 Age 48 years Gender Male Nationality American Marital Status Married Education Pennsylvania State University Children Simone Masterson Horn, Bosley Jo (adopted) Spouse Name Bill Horn Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Scout Masterson

Scout Masterson attended Punxsutawney Area Senior High School in his hometown and graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1996.

Masterson exchanged vows with his long-term partner, Bill Horn, on May 23, 2009. Their best friend and longtime girlfriend of the Boy Scouts, Tori Spelling, became an ordained priest to perform a dedication ceremony for them.

In 2010, the homosexual couple adopted their first child, a daughter, born in June. They named her Simone Masterson Horn.

In July 2013, the lovebirds married legally at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Los Angeles after the Supreme Court declared The Defense of Marriage Act illegal in United States v. Windsor on June 26 of the same year.

Before marrying, Horn and Scout dated each other for more than ten years.

In 2016, Scout and Bill adopted another child, a son, and named him Bosley Jo, who is eight years old now.

Scout lost his mother last year at the age of 94. He shared the news of her demise on Instagram.

Scout Masterson is the surrogate uncle of Tori’s three children- Liam, Hattie, and Stella and is called Guncle by all her children. Masterson was famous for his work in The Island (2005), El Mundo Nunca es suficiante (1999) and Miss Extra (2000). He was a nominee for Primetime Emmy Awards in 2008 for his outstanding casting in the Company.

Scout Masterson Sources Of Income

The primary source of income of late actor Scout Masterson was his work as a casting director.

He recently began earning from advertisements of various brands on his social media handles.

His husband, Bill Horn, works in the communications and marketing sector, contributing to the family income.

Scout Masterson Net Worth

It is stated that the net worth of Scout Masterson is somewhere between $1 million to $5 million. He earned all his net worth from his career as a casting director and actor.

His net worth was assumed to increase. His famous movie- The Last House on the Left,” earned $32.7 million in 2009.

Where do Scout Masterson And His Family Live?

Scout Masterson was situated in their home in Los Angeles, California, US, with his partner and two children.

Masterson and Bill loved to throw well-home planned parties together for their children’s birthdays. They celebrated birthdays with a small gathering of their close friends and their children.

The same-sex couple designed their daughter- Simone’s room after getting inspired by the rooms of their favorite spot- The Beverely Bills Hotel.

Scout Masterson Cars

Scout Masterson was very open when it came to sharing the good news about his family, but not much data is available about his automobiles.

Although he posted a photo of an all-electric NissanLeaf car on his Instagram feed and mentioned that the car is a comfortable fit for their family of five members.

And a lot of space is left after them for their storage. They go everywhere in the car to/from their kids’ summer camp, do lots of errands, and have weekend fun.

Scout Masterson Social Work

Scout Masterson was very active in spreading awareness about adoption, alongside his partner Bill Horn. For this better cause, they launched Hold My Hand, an adoption mentoring service in 2011. And he also tried to educate people and encourage them to adopt children with the help of social media windows.

Recently, in June, Scout silenced his Instagram feed for seven days to amplify the Black Lives Matter movement. He posted a black background with two words on it – Muted $ Listening. In the caption, he informed his followers that he is here and standing with the people for the right cause against police brutality.

Scout Masterson Net Worth Growth

His net worth has increased in recent years. The reports stated that his wealth began increasing after 2019 due to his increasing popularity and work. And it would have grown more in the coming years.

Quotes By Scout Masterson

There is not much data available about Scout Masterson’s quotes but he was very keen on adoption talk and talked about it on his social media accounts.

He said it is high time to give up the phrase “Giving up.” This phase of giving up infuriates him whenever he hears it from somewhere, it can be from television, movies, or personal chats.

Scout Masterson’s words were In adoption- No one is giving up.

Scout Masterson Social Media

Instagram 1,828 posts. Scout Masterson was on Instagram @scoutmasterson with 830K followers and 1091 followings. He had posted around 1800 posts. Almost every post is a sweet picture of his family members. Most of them included photos of his kids.

Scout proudly mentioned the father of Simone and Boz in the bio of his Instagram account.

Masterson was not very much active on his Facebook account in past years. His last post was posted many years before.

However, he actively tweeted a lot on Twitter around 18.3K Tweets. He joined Twitter in March 2009 and has 309.7K followers.

His partner posted a few lovely snaps of his with them and wrote in a tribute that yesterday they lost a loving husband, kind friend, good son, and an amazing parent.

According to his husband, he died on 11 September. However, the cause of his death is unrevealed to the public as of now.

It is assumed that he died in the car accident, but no one can confirm anything until his family member speaks about it.

All his life, he had been a great father, a great husband, and a selfless human. He was one of a kind and loved everyone, as said by Tori Spelling.

