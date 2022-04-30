The new animated series “Ice Age: Scrat Tails,” which stars everyone’s favorite skinny squirrel rat critter, has been made available on Netflix for those who have yet to watch it. Scrat and Scrat’s discovered children will be the focus of each of the six short films that will make up the series. Scrat had already acted in six other short films before his role in “Gone Nutty.”

The Release Date For Ice Age: Scrat Tales

While scratching around in search of an acorn in the Scrat short films, the titular critter is subjected to all manner of violent humor while on his quest. Chuck Jones’ short films about Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner, which he filmed between 1949 and 1964, significantly influenced them.

Ice Age: Scrat Tails will premiere on Disney on April 13, 2022.

The Ice Age: The Scrat Tales cast and crew

Chris Wedge will take on the role of Scrat

Chris has been a part of the Ice Age films since 2002 when he first appeared as Scrat. Chris has built a reputation for himself in the entertainment world. Among his many credits as a director include such blockbusters as Ice Age, Robots, Epic, and the upcoming Monster Trucks (2016). Wedge was one of the co-founders of Blue Sky Studios, which Disney shut down in 2021 after more than two decades in business.

Kari Wahlgren will play the role of Baby Scrat

Karen has a diverse range of experience as a voice actor and has been in several animated films, television shows, and video games. Since her debut, she has appeared in several high-profile Japanese anime series, including Witch Hunter: World and Dragon Ball Z.

Robin’s Robin Sena, Lavie Head’s Last Exile, Fuu’s Samurai Champloo, Pacifica Casull’s Scrapped Princess, and more are among the titles on offer this week. She has appeared in various animated productions, including Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, Rick and Morty, Fish Hooks, and others.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales Plot

Scrat, the saber-toothed squirrel from the Ice Age series, is the main character of this picture, directed by Andrew Stanton. The acorn-collecting obsession has gotten the better of him to the point where he’s willing to put his own life in danger. He has found himself in various frightening situations, including being struck by lightning and being buried in an avalanche, yet he never gives up his optimism.

When he comes across an adorable infant Scrat while on one of these quests, the two become instantly smitten with acorns; with Scrat acting as a father figure for him, they have a great time hanging out and spending time together. When an acorn gets in their path, however, things get interesting.

The Ice Age: Scrat Tales trailer

Scrat, the awkward but endearing squirrel from the Ice Age film series, is a household name in the United States. That would be perfect if you could see him as a baby when he’s at his cutest. When Scrat comes into contact with a saber-toothed baby squirrel and Baby Scrat, the two become much more intimate than father and son would be otherwise.

With one child in his care, Scrat will do everything to provide the best care for his charges. This is the subject of a new television miniseries that will air this fall unless an acorn is involved.

Read More: