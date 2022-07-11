RHOA Recap: Sheree Whitfield Cries Over Breakup With Tyrone

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shereé Monique Whitfield, an American socialite, television personality, and fashion designer, is a cast member of the popular TV show, The Real HouseWife of Atlanta since 2008. She has been a part of the show since its initial season started in 2008 and later became a full-time cast member for almost four seasons before quitting the show.

Whitfield owns several business ventures including a fashion line called SHE by Shereé, which couldn’t make much while she was on the show. But in 2018, Whitfield managed to release her Spring/Summer Athleisure Fashion Line. After four years, Whitfield returned for the 8th season as a friend and was promoted to a full-time position for two more years, 9th and 10th seasons respectively. She has returned for a third time in 2022, for the first time in the history of the show for the 14th season.

Sheree Feeling Caught Up During The Recent Episodes

When The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s July 10th episode was released, it created a shocking realization in Sheree Whitfield. She was struck by the realization that her counterblast with Tyrone has been out in the media. With the disclosure of the news, she is now aware that the public has got to know that she and Tyrone are no longer in contact and that she has blocked him.

This has brought mixed emotions to her and because of this helpless condition, she asked her friend Fatum to join her after a few days. Whitfield wanted to discuss the news that has been telecasted. She only got to know about this while appearing on her daughter’s podcast.

The duo was enjoying their company while having some champagne and soon Sheree Whitfield broke into tears. While being comforted by a friend Whitfield spoke openly about her relationship with Tyrone and said that she feels so f***ing foolish. And as she poured out all her sorrows, she felt much more comfortable and thus wanted to organize a party for herself to boost up her inner spirits.

Whitfield conducted a party as she said and everyone gathered there had a great time. This even included the original cast member, Lisa Wu. During the party, Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton were having some arguments as Moore had taken an excessive amount of alcohol.

Recap Of The Real HouseWife Of Atlanta Recent Episode

Hampton who has just thrashed away her nephews from her house was also still getting over her feelings while reaching the party. She had to do so as the nephews weren’t giving any attention to her, and more than that they were just trashing the property. Because of this, she has to send them to live with her younger sister. She claimed that she was not planning to do so but had no other choice than this for her mental well-being.

Both Moore and Hampton were unaware of each other’s situation, which caused a lot of tension between them. And whatever the reason could be, one more fight between them could be irresistible.

The gathering party organized by Whitfield became an argument playground when all the girls got together. Other than Moore and Hampton, who were ready to throw champagne over each other’s heads, Fatum and Drew were also on the edge of a fight. Fatum disclosed that she had hired a private investigator to check over the backgrounds of both Drew and her husband Ralph Pittman. She even said that the couple had a group of pseudonyms and this irritated Drew. she even asked Fatum to mind her own business rather than simply chatting over.

Lisa and Sanya were also yelling saying that Sanya always kept interrupting Lisa while she was talking to the group. As mentioned earlier, this is what the team expects when all the girls get together, especially when there is a lot of booze.

