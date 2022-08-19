Q Lazzarus Net Worth, Goodbye Horses, Death, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Diane Luckey, who was also known as Q Lazarus, was an American singer. Diane Luckey was born in 1965. Q earned between $3 million and $5 million. Net worth: Q made most of her money selling Yeezy shoes. Q Lazarus is 56 years old. He was born on December 12, 1965, in the United States and died on August 18, 2022.

Q Lazzarus Goodbye Horses

Q. Lazzarus’s estimated net worth in 2021 is $1,000,000, up from $1,000,000 in 2020, and he is expected to earn and make $1,000,000 between 2020 and 2021.



She is best known for her song “Goodbye Horses,” which was released in 1988 and became a cult classic after being used in a scene in the 1991 film “The Silence of the Lambs” by Jonathan Demme. Before disappearing from the scene in the mid-1990s, Demme used some of her songs in other films he directed.

Q Lazzarus Album

Diane Luckey was born in 1960 in Neptune Township, New Jersey. She attended Neptune High School and graduated from there. In the 1980s, Q drove cabs in New York City to earn money while making music with her band Q Lazzarus and the Resurrection. Q, songwriter William Garvey, backup singer Gloriana Galicia, Janice Bernstein and Mark Barrett were all part of Q Lazzarus and the Resurrection. Galicia says that in 1985, Lazarus was working as a housekeeper and au pair for an English businessman named Swan in Chelsea. The band recorded vocal harmonies on cassette at Swan’s house. Lazarus also had a number of other day jobs at the time.

Record companies kept telling Lazzarus that they couldn’t market her because of her dreadlocks. After picking up director Jonathan Demme in her cab during a snowstorm and asking him if he was in the music business, Q played him her demo tape. He said, “Oh my God, what is that and who are you?” Demme then used Q’s “Candle Goes Away” in his 1986 film Something Wild. Galicia has said that Lazzarus moved to the U.K. in the late 1980s to form a rock band like Aerosmith.

Youtube Q Lazzarus Goodbye Horses

Q Lazzarus Death

Q Lazzarus, a musician who lived alone and wrote the 1988 hit “Goodbye Horses,” has died. An obituary that appeared in the Asbury Park Press in late July said she died July 19 after a brief illness. No other details about the death were released. Eva Aridjis, a close friend of the singer who was working on a documentary about her, told Rolling Stone that she had died. Lazzarus had lived to be 61.

“Q had one of those life forces that were so vital, bright, and full of life that it was hard to imagine her dying or ceasing to exist,” she said. “Even though she had been through a lot, she was not jaded at all,” Aridjis told Rolling Stone. “On the contrary, she was full of energy, humor, and passion. She also had a lot of plans. We were planning a ‘comeback concert’ with some of her old bandmates when she died.”

Q Lazzarus, the elusive cult singer whose track 'Goodbye Horses' was featured prominently in 'The Silence of the Lambs,' has died. https://t.co/qfh8ILfBRz — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2022

Diane Luckey Q Lazzarus

Diane Luckey gave birth to Q Lazzarus in 1960 in Neptune, New Jersey. Luckey was the youngest of seven siblings. When she was young, she fell in love with music and joined the Mount Pisgah Youth Choir. After seeing the Harlem Renaissance musical Bubbling Brown Sugar on Broadway, she decided to become a professional musician and moved to New York City when she was 18. She quickly landed a job at Sigma Sounds Studio as a backup singer and jingle writer, and soon began performing under the name Q Lazzarus.

Before she died, Lazzarus had been working with Aridjis for three years to make a film about her life and music. The film will include stories about the singer and music that had never been heard before.

“We were shooting the final scenes when she died suddenly and tragically,” Aridjis said. “Now that I’m working with her, I’m more determined than ever to share her incredible story and music with the world.”

Read More:

Who Is Dan Price? Net Worth, Wife, Books, And More!