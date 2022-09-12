Pom Klementieff is a French-Canadian actress best known for her roles in movies such as Oldboy, Spike Lee’s 2016 remake of the film, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

All About Pom Klementieff Net Worth, Mansions, Partner!

Klementieff was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on May 3, 1986. Her father is of Russian descent and her mother is of Korean descent. Klementieff began her acting career in 2006, with a small role in the film Haute Tension. She has since gone on to appear in a number of films and television shows, both in her native Canada and abroad.

Pom Klementieff is a successful actress who has dedicated her life to her craft. She began her career in her native France before moving to Hollywood to pursue her dream of becoming a successful actress. Klementieff has since starred in a number of successful films and television shows, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, and more.

Klementieff is a dedicated actress who has worked hard to succeed in her field. She is an example of what dedication and hard work can lead to. Thanks to her talent and tenacity, she has become one of the most successful actresses in the world.

Pom Klementieff Net Worth

Klementieff has also appeared in several TV shows, including Hawaii Five-0 and The Walking Dead. As of 2020, Pom Klementieff’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

She has also appeared in such films as Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Avengers: Endgame. As a result of her breakout role in Oldboy, Klementieff was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Pom Klementieff Career

Pom Klementieff is a French-Canadian actress. She began her career in Quebec films and television series before moving to

France in 2006. Klementieff gained recognition for her starring role in the 2013 film Oldboy. She has since appeared in a number of films and television series, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War.

Klementieff is a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her. We look forward to seeing more great work from her in the years to come.

Pom Klementieff Mansions

Klementieff began her acting career in 2006, appearing in a number of French films and TV shows. She made her Hollywood debut in 2013 with a small role in Oldboy. She has since gone on to have starring roles in a number of big-budget films, including Hacker’s Game and Berlin, I Love You.

Klementieff currently resides in Los Angeles, California. She owns a number of mansions and palaces, including a property.

Pom Klementieff Partner

