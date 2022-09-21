The first episode of the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” aired on Monday night, and Norwalk resident and TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio finished atop the leaderboard.

Currently live and streaming on Disney+ The television show that is a dancing competition made its debut for the first time with a new cast of celebrities for its 31st season for the first time.

Charli D’Amelio’s First Dance In Dancing With The Stars Was A Big Deal Because Of Her TikTok Style!

The cha cha dance that D’Amelio performed with Mark Ballas received the highest score, 32 out of a possible 40 points.

Heidi, D’Amelio’s mother, also advanced to the next round of the competition after receiving a score of 24 out of a possible 40 points for her cha cha routine performed with Artem Chigvintsev.

Wayne Brady, the host of “Let’s Make a Deal,” finished in second place with 29 points. Other famous people who were on the show during season 31 include actress Selma Blair, winner of “American Idol” Jordan Sparks, and Shangela, the first drag queen to appear on the show.

Despite the fact that audiences watched Charli D’Amelio dance for the first time on the show on Monday night, she has spent most of her life on the dance floor.

The D’Amelio Family

The 18-year-old has over 140 million followers on TikTok, the platform where she rose to stardom in 2019 by filming at-home dancing videos. She has a background in competitive dance.

Since then, she and her sister Dixie have established themselves as one of the highest-earning content creators for TikTok in 2021, according to Forbes.

The D’Amelio family’s series, “The D’Amelio Family,” made its debut on Hulu in September 2021. In March, the family also announced the launch of a new $25 million venture capital fund, which will be invested in early-stage companies and will provide financial support to businesses that place an emphasis on women and minority entrepreneurs.

According to CNBC, on September 6, The D’Amelio Family made the announcement that they will be launching a new business called D’Amelio Brands, with the intention of developing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that are wholly owned by the family.

@charlidamelio 30 minutes and we are live and you guys can vote for me and mark!!!! @officialdwts ♬ everyday – 🫂

The Chief Executive Officer of Fanatics, Michael Rubin, as well as Richard Rosenblatt, an entrepreneur, and Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Services at Apple, are among the investors in the venture.

Norwalk was the place where the D’Amelio family called home prior to making the trip to Los Angeles. Since then, various members of the family have returned to their home state on many occasions.

A video showing the family shopping at Stew Leonard’s was uploaded to Instagram by the company in August and shared with users.

In the month of February, the family also went to numerous venues in Connecticut, such as The Spot at Just Dancing Studios in Norwalk, which was Charli’s former dance studio, the Washington Prime restaurant in Norwalk, and a University of Connecticut basketball game in Storrs.

On September 26th, the next episode of “Dancing with the Stars” will be available to watch live-streamed on Disney+.

