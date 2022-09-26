Niall Horan Net Worth, Age, Personal Life, Awards!

One Direction’s lead singer and guitarist, Niall Horan, hails from Ireland. He always had a strong connection to music and frequently picked up the guitar at a young age.

Things To Know About Niall Horan Net Worth, Early Life, Age, Bio!

His aunt first suggested that Niall Horan try his hand at singing because of his evident skill. He tried out for the popular singing competition “The X Factor” in his teens.

Unfortunately for Niall Horan, the judges weren’t blown away by his singing, but that wasn’t the end of the road for him. Soon after, he started working with several competitors to form the band One Direction, quickly becoming a global phenomenon.

Niall Horan has made significant contributions to the music on the band’s multiple albums, primarily as a co-writer. In 2016, he dropped the critically acclaimed and commercially successful track “This Town.”

Full Name Niall James Horan Profession Singer, Songwriter Sources Of Income Music career Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Date Of Birth 13 September 1993 Age 29 years Gender Male Nationality Irish Education Marino Institute of Education Girlfriend/Spouse Amelia Woolley (2020) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Niall Horan

The year 2016 saw his relocation from London to Los Angeles. He has a home in Laurel Canyon right now.

He suffers from heartburn. As a result, he avoids pepper and other spicy foods like the plague.

His passion for his fandoms is genuine. When it comes to The Eagles, he is an ardent fan. His home is littered with souvenirs.

He and two of his cousins went on a backpacking trip in Southeast Asia. He says that for three weeks, he “literally” wore no clothing.

He has a high threshold for disgustingness.

He has always gone his own way.

The guitar he learned was a hand-me-down. At the age of 12, Niall decided to start playing independently.

It’s no secret that Niall loves hanging out with Louis and Freddie in LA. Niall and Louis’s nearest neighbor is each other.

When it comes to crushes, he’s picky. As he put it, his archetype has “black hair and eyes, Someone I could imagine becoming close with.” He is also a single man at the moment.

He enjoys staying in on a Friday or Saturday. On the weekend, he is pretty satisfied with staying in and watching sports independently.

A more intimate setting and a smaller crowd are perfect for him. Niall thinks they’re closer and that “people are truly listening.”

Niall Horan Sources Of Income

He’s the most successful and influential musician in Ireland’s history. Therefore, his primary source of income comes from his singing career.

The money from his success has allowed him to live in luxury and drive expensive vehicles. We already know that the famous model was once a member of One Direction’s favorite band.

In a matter of years, he went from being broke to having millions due to this. Not only did the famed performer profit from record sales, but so did the rest of the band members.

They’ve released five full-length albums so far. Some examples are the songs “Take Me Home,” “Midnight Memories,” “Four,” and “Made in the A.M.”

Throughout their careers, the lads have sold over 15 million albums worldwide. The outstanding singer and his band also gain wealth from their worldwide travels.

Likewise, positive comments left on their videos on YouTube have brought in additional revenue. Their videos “Perfect” and “Drag Me Down” have amassed over 200 million views, earning the guys millions.

The famous singer and his band members all get money through endorsements.

Even though Naill Horan has already established a solo career, it has been suggested that it has not been as fruitful as his time with One Direction.

The trouble is, the famous person’s most significant break came when he joined the band One Direction when he was just 16 years old.

Niall Horan Net Worth

An estimated $70 million is Niall Horan’s net worth. Niall Horan, the lone Irishman in the boy band One Direction, became a household name. Album sales, gigs, and streaming services account for most of his income.

Originally from Ireland, Niall Horan was born on September 13th, 1993, in the town of Mullingar in County Westmeath. He auditioned for and was cast in the competition of The X Factor when he was only 16 years old.

Though he was eliminated before the final round as a solo performer, he established the internationally acclaimed boy band One Direction with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson.

Later in 2017, Horan embarked on a solo career, and his debut album, “Flicker,” quickly rose to the top of the charts.

Niall Horan House

The young and successful celebrity owns a stunning London mansion. The two-story home is priced at £4 million. The home features five opulent bedrooms and four marble bathrooms. He insisted that the house was meant for his entire family, but he lived in it alone.

Niall Horan Car

Even though Niall isn’t a car addict, yet he does own two friendly vehicles. The Audi R8 ranges in price from $100,000 to $100,000, whereas the Range Rover starts at £70,000.

Niall Horan Charity Work

If there’s one thing the lads from One Direction are good at, it’s using their celebrity to benefit those in need.

Naturally, Niall is not an exception. When most people think of Niall’s philanthropic activities, they envision the magnificent charity football match he organized in May 2014 to benefit Irish Autism Action, Heart and Minds Challenge, and the Leicester City Foxes Foundation. But about it, more shortly.

Because that soccer game was a high point in our life, but our carefree Irish boy band member has done much more for charity than that. Over the years, Niall and the other One Direction members have met countless terminally ill fans through their work with the Make a Wish Foundation. Beyond that, he has participated in several other charitable organizations, including Action1D, Believes in Magic, and Comic Relief.

Louis Tomlinson of One Direction does just as much charity work behind the scenes as he does in front of the cameras; we have good reason to assume that Niall is no different. Niall isn’t boastful, and he takes his cues about that from Louis. For both of them, helping others is a source of pride and happiness, regardless of who might be watching.

Niall’s fans are like him in that they enjoy spending cash on various causes. Through 1Dfansgive, a fan-driven charity organization that raises money for each of the 1D guys’ birthdays and has raised over $176000 over the past few years, Niall’s fans last year raised more than $10,000 for Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

Quotes By Niall Horan

Niall’s quote includes, “Even though I’m about as scary as a newborn penguin, I’ll never stop fighting for the people I care about”.

Niall Horan Personal Life & Legacy

When Niall Horan was five years old, his parents separated, and his mother eventually remarried. Greg is Niall’s older brother.

He also has a passion for sports and is a die-hard fan of Cricket, Football, and Tennis, in addition to his love for music. During the same year (2010) that Niall Horan auditioned for “The X Factor,” he severely injured himself while playing football. His kneecap was severely mangled by accident.

Niall Horan said in an interview that artists like Michael Bublé, Frank Sinatra, and Bon Jovi were significant musical influences on him. He said he could identify with Michael Bublé’s narrative because theirs was similar.

For a good cause, Niall Horan teamed up with professional golfer Justin Rose in 2016. They gathered for the “Horan and Rose Gala” to aid cancer-stricken children and teenagers in the UK.

In 2016, Niall Horan participated in a soccer match hosted by ‘UNICEF’ to raise money for children’s organizations worldwide. Several famous people, including actor Michael Sheen, activist and musician Nicky Byrne, and chef Gordon Ramsay, were teammates on his squad.

Niall Horan Awards & Achievement

During the early months of 2017, Niall Horan was named “Favorite Breakout Artist” by the “People’s Choice Awards” voters.

