“Nona” means “no name,” and “Ocho” means “eighth,” according to Morgan Miller, who shared the news of their pregnancy on Instagram, Welcome to the world, Scarlett Olivia Khione Miller. A daughter of Chanel Johnson and Samuel Bode Miller McKenna, Neesyn Dacey is a child of Miller and his wife.

A professional volleyball player and model married Miller in October of that year. On May 18, 2015, they welcomed their first child, Edward Nash Skan Miller. On November 5, 2016, they welcomed a daughter, Emeline “Emmy.” In April of this year, they made the news that they were expecting their third child. At her neighbor’s swimming pool, Emeline, a 19-month-old girl from Orange County, California, died on June 10, 2018. On October 5, 2018, they welcomed their second child, Easton Vaughn Rek Miller.

In August 2019, Bode Miller and Morgan announced the birth of their twins on NBC’s Today Show. It was on 8 November 2019 that Asher and Aksel were born. In May of 2021, Bode and Morgan will welcome their sixth child into the world. On November 26, 2021, they welcomed their daughter, a girl.

Miller’s younger brother Chelone Miller competed in the 2010 Winter X Games’ snowboarding Snowboard X competition. He died in 2013 after a 2005 dirtbike accident left him with a severe brain injury and a series of seizures.

Professional beach volleyball player and model Morgan (Beck) Miller hails from the United States. In height, she stands at 6 ft 3 in “a good six feet and a few inches in San Clemente High School was her alma mater, and she grew up in Newport Beach. During her senior year, she set four new records. She set numerous records, including 39 kills per game, 544 kills per season, 11 service aces per match, and a.497 hitting percentage.

She was a Mizuno All-American in high school. It was at the University of California, Berkeley, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She was able to play both as an outside hitter and as a middle hitter. Volleyball was her sport of choice, and she was a member of the American team.

Six months after she gave birth, Morgan Miller and her husband Bode Miller announced the name of their daughter on Instagram. “6 Months Miss Scarlet Olivia Khione Miller” was the caption Morgan, 35, used to announce the birth of her daughter last week.

Morgan and Scarlett had a long history of nicknaming each other. It was November when Scarlett was born. In February, Morgan posted a Q&A with Bode on Instagram. Scarlett’s middle name was originally going to be Olivia, but Bode, 44, revealed that she had named their child Olivia. For about a month, Morgan and Bode had been referring to her as “Nona.”

Since the baby’s birth, Morgan and her husband had been calling him Ocho (Spanish for “eight”) because he was their eighth child. Two-year-old Asher and three-year-old Aksel are Morgan and Bode’s twin boys, along with seven-year-old sons Easton and Nash, and a 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, who drowned in June 2018. ( Nate, 9, and Dace, 14, are the children of Bode, who is a single mother. Previous relationships have resulted in these children.

It was on Friday, November 26, that Scarlett was born in the couple’s family home in Orange County. At this point, the couple had the assistance of midwife Lindsey Meehleis. The baby girl weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 22.25 inches long when she was born.

"It was the perfect way to conclude this phase of our family's growth to have her join us. Morgan and Bode talked to PEOPLE about how we're feeling, and it turns out we're not the only ones feeling this way.