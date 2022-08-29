17.6 C
Miles Teller Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height, Girlfriend, Career!

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

Miles Teller is an actor and musician. Miles Teller was born in America. His portrayals in films include Whiplash and The Spectacular Now. He became the most well-known actor in the business.

Things To Know About Miles Teller Net Worth, Age, Career!

It is due to the Divergent Series, War Dogs, Bleed for This, Thank You for Your Service, and Top Gun: Maverick. Escape from Spiderhead is his upcoming film. It is in production. He is a young, gifted actor. He has appeared in numerous television programs, including “The Offer” and “Too Old to Die Young.”

Things To Know About Miles Teller Net Worth

Miles Teller Net Worth

Miles Teller net worth is $15 million. He charges $70,000.00 USD for each film. He charges $30,000.00 USD on average for each episode. The monthly income of Teller is $25,000. Their profit over the year is approximately $2.0 million.

His brand endorsements account for the majority of his revenue. He has been able to do this because of his compelling expression and remarkable acting abilities. His total wealth is yet to be determined. He and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, reside in a sizable condo in Los Angeles.

His acting career helped him build his wealth. His notable films include The Spectacular Now, Whiplash, War Dogs, Bleed for This, The Divergent Series, and Thank You for Your Service. Additionally, he plays a significant role in the Hollywood sector.

He began his career as an actor in the Hollywood industry in 2004. He is young and gifted. He is unconcerned with what other people think of him. He has even received a few nominations for his acting abilities.

He rose to fame after appearing in the Whiplash film.  He got engaged in a lot of high-profile and expensive projects. He has charmed his fans. He impressed the critics with a career spanning six years and roughly 15 films. 

Miles Teller Net Worth

Miles Teller Bio

Because of his father’s job, Miles had the chance to grow up in a variety of locations. It includes Florida, Cape May, Citrus County, etc. Since his school days, Miles has been passionate about both music and theater. He went to Lecanto High School to finish his education.

There he played the saxophone. He played the drums in the band for the church’s young people. He served as the Drama Club’s president. He also has experience with the guitar and keyboard. Miles prepared for baseball because he was determined to excel at it.

He was also hurt in a severe car accident. There the vehicle abruptly lost control and flipped. He still carries numerous scars. While in high school, Miles volunteered as a server at Crackers, a nearby eatery. He comes from a Christian household. His caste is unknown, and Pisces is his horoscope sign. He does not eat vegetarian food. 

Lemon fruit and sausage a la Zac are his two favorite foods. Scarlett Johansson is his favorite actress. Leonardo DiCaprio is his favorite actor. Popular sports include football and basketball. Hawaii and Miami are popular travel destinations. And “Dark Inside” is his favorite movie. His favorite color is black. He enjoys playing the drums and guitar with his buddies.

Date Of Birth20 February 1987
Age35 years
ProfessionActor
Height6 ft (1.83 m)
Weight80 kg
NationalityAmerican
Net Worth$15 million

Miles Teller Age

Miles Teller was born on February 20, 1987. He was born in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. He is currently 35 years old.

Miles Teller Height

Miles Teller’s height is roughly 183 cm or 6 feet 0 inches. He carries around 80 kilos. Blue eyes and dark brown hair are both natural colors. 39 inches around the chest, 34 inches around the waist, and 14 inches around the biceps. Every morning he goes to the gym. His physique is lean and athletic.

Miles Teller Girlfriend

Merry Flowers and Mike Teller are Miles Teller’s parents. Dana Teller and Erin Teller are his two siblings. His older sister is Dana. In 2019, the marriage of Miles and Keleigh Sperry took place.

Keleigh Sperry was his four-year girlfriend. Then, while on a trip to South Africa, Teller made Sperry an engagement ring. In September 2019, they were both wed. It is in a secret ceremony on the island of Maui.

Miles Teller Career

Between 2004 and 2010, Teller made numerous short film appearances. Nicole Kidman picked Miles Teller to make it. He made his big-screen debut in the 2010 movie “Rabbit Hole.” Upon 2009 graduation from the Tisch School of the Arts.

He also studied method acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Industry. He also appeared in the high school production of the musical Footloose. It was eventually made into a remake film starring Miles. He was in the movie “21 & Over” (2013).

Miles Teller Mansions

The imaginary Miami penthouse duplex from Miles Teller. It has sold for $3.75 million.

Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

