Mike Hill Net Worth, Income, Career, Wife, And Houses!

Mike Hill is a prevalent American television personality. He is a prevalent talk show host for Fox Sports and Fox Soul. It is estimated that Mike Hill net worth is nearly $15 million. Mike Hill is a very good actor too. He is an expert and versatile broadcaster who has experience of 20+ years.

Additionally, Mike Hill is better known for his charming personality and his unique broadcasting potential.

Who Is Mike Hill?

James Michael Hill grew up in both the Bronx and Bessemer, Alabama, and enlisted as a reservist in the United States Air Force after graduating from high school. In 1995, Mike Hill began his career as a sports director at WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Being 52 years old, Mike Hill is still very much active and healthy. He is presently the host of a black news channel, which has made him a more progressive individual in his career.

Full Name James Michael Hill Profession Actor, Sports Commentator, TV Personality Sources Of Income Profession Biggest Assets Thrill Of Entertainment Residence Loss Angeles Date Of Birth 19 August 1970 Age 52 Years Old Gender Male Nationality American Education High School Children Ashlee Hill, Kayla Hill Spouse Cynthia Bailey Wealth Type Self-Made

Mike Hill Net Worth

Based on the sources, Mike Hill net worth is nearly $15 million. He has been raised to be a ѕuссеѕѕful ѕроrtѕсаѕtеr. Mike Hill has been соvеrіng several sporting events presently. He has functioned for two foremost ТV sports networks: ЕЅРN and Fox.

Which has provided him a chance to earn a wealthy net worth of $15 Million. Mike Hill has been functioning in the business for around 20 decades which has led him to gather an enormous amount of wealth. According to countless sources, Mike has a salary that varies from an average of $33,774 to $112,519 a year.

However, these figures may differ.

Key Facts

In his entire career, Mike Hill has won two Emmy Awards.

On 10 th October 2020, Mike Hill married Cynthia Bailey.

October 2020, Mike Hill married Cynthia Bailey. J.R. Hill is the name of Mike Hill’s brother, details regarding his parents are not known.

Mike Hill Wife is an American Model, actress, and reality television personality.

Mike Hill joined Fox Sports 1 (FS1) in August 2013 and was featured as a guest host for shows named Fox Sports Live and Fox Football Daily.

As a privileged actor, Mike Hill had a lead role in The African Globe Theater of Newark’s Miss Evers’ Boys.

Presently, Mike Hill gave his voice to an audiobook “Power, Money, and Sex” which was an autobiography by Deion Sanders (former football and baseball player).

Mike Hill Sources Of Income

Mike Hill’s primary source of income of Mike is his career as a Sports commentator. He has faced many challenges in his life which is very remarkable. Mike Hill іѕ оnе of the finest реrѕоnаlіtіеѕ in his field which has made him one of the richest commentators.

Mike Hill net worth involves the money as well as his attained over certain years. He motivates everyone to believe in themselves and fight till they achieve their objective. Mike Hill has had an extraordinary and inspiring journey. He began earning when Mike was hosting the local ТV shows that also adds to his career.

Jimmy G to all the Niner fans that wanted to get rid of him. pic.twitter.com/V1pFhpAYEQ — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) September 18, 2022

Mike Hill Career

Mike Hill is a Fox Soul and Fox Sports Sportscaster, as well as a prevalent television personality and talk show host. In early 1995, Mike Hill began his career as the sports director at WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, Maryland. Later that year, Mike landed his first anchoring position with KSEE-TV in Fresno, California.

Mike Hill operated for WKRN-TV in Nashville, Tennessee, from 1997 to 2000, covering high school football and gathering two Emmy Awards. He operated at ESPN from 2004 to 2013. On ESPN Radio, Mike Hill co-hosted Hill and Schlereth with Mark Schlereth.

Mike Hill also presented SportsCenter, ESPN First Take, Baseball Tonight, NFL Live, Highlight Express, and several remote assignments, involving Cam Newton’s 2011 Pro Day at Auburn…

Mike Hill Biggest Milestones

Mike Hill has had an inspiring and remarkable journey. He has struggled a lot in his life which is also very much remarkable. He started earning when he was hosting local TV shows that add to his career. Additionally, Mike Hill is the owner and operative of Thrill of Entertainment.

A Marina Del Rey-based production business that concentrates on multimedia production for television, the Internet, and radio. He functioned on the ESPN online series “Both Sides of the Ball”.

Then on the FOXSports web series Keeping It Real with Mike Hill.

Mike Hill Houses

As of now, we are not having any information concerning houses owned by Mike Hill. But he is presently working and owns a beautiful home in Loss Angeles. Whereas, it is estimated that his wife Cynthia Bailey planning to move out west. The couple secretly shares their latest real-estate plans with The New York Times.

Mike Hill and his wife both plan to keep their homes, though the Fox Sports reporter hopes to function from Atlanta as often as Mike can.

Mike Hill Car Collection

Mike Hill is having great wealth. He worked very hard for this kind of success. He might have different luxurious cars. Presently, we are not having any concerned information. If in the future we will get any info regarding cars owned by Mike Hill we will surely update this section with valuable information.

Mike Hill Charity Involvements

Mike Hill admired countless people in his life for his net worth and accomplishments. We believe that Mike Hill has faith in being a private person. Also, assume that he might have done charities but didn’t share any news concerning this.

If we get any updated information concerning charities Mike Hill does, we will surely update this section with worthwhile information.

Mike Hill Quotes

Mike Hill is a very enthusiastic personality. He was admired by everyone and admired everyone in his life. On People he wrote one quote:

I think it went well. The word is slowly spreading. We are beginning to get more individuals – Mike Hill

Mike Hill Social Media Involvements

According to the estimates, Mike Hill net worth is nearly $15 million. He is better known for being a TV Host and Actor. Mike Hill also joined Instagram. He has fans of more than 225k, where Mike Hill used to share images of his professional and personal life.

