Lena Headey Net Worth, Bio, Income, Career, And Husband!

Lena Kathren Headey is a well-known actress of British origin known primarily for her interpretation of Cersei Lannister in the British Drama Series Game Of Thrones, which is widely regarded as one of the best historical drama series of all time.

The recipient of five prestigious awards (like the Primetime Emmy award and Golden Globe), Lena Headey also set up her mark in the Hollywood industry after her critically acclaimed performance as Queen Gorgo in the Frank Miller graphic novel-based movie 300.

However, little did Lena Headey know that historical dramas would mark the career choices that would eventually lead her to fame. It is estimated that Lena Headey net worth is $12 million.

Who Is Lena Headey?

The actress Lena Headey was born in Hamilton in Bermuda’s British (Overseas) Territory in 1973 (October 3rd). Being the daughter to Seu and John Headey, the latter of whom was a police officer from Yorkshire, a significant part of her life was spent in Hamilton with her brother Tim.

As a child, Lena Headey had shown interest in ballet dancing as a pupil at Shelley College. However, her career in the world of entertainment began with a recommendation she received from the Royal National Theatre. That day marked her role in her first film ever, titled Waterland, in 1992.

Lena Headey’s debut film was a British comedy titled The Clothes in the Wardrobe, which earned her the chance to share the screen with celebrities like Jeanne Moreau, Joan Plowright, and Julie Walters. Her other notable works include Terminator: The Sarah Corner Chronicles; Infinity Train, an animated web series.

Also Risen, a video game series, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a puppet series.

Full Name Lena Kathren Headey Profession Film Actor, Voice Actor Sources Of Income Profession Biggest Assets Jaguar, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Range Rover Residence London Date Of Birth 3 October 1973 Age 49 Years Old Gender Female Nationality Bermudian, British Education Graduated Children Wylie Elliot Loughran, Teddy Cadan Spouse Marc Menchaca Wealth Type Self-Made

Lena Headey Net Worth

The British actress Lena Headey net worth is $12 million US dollars with a salary report of 1 million US dollars per episode of the TV series she is cast in. This is the report as per the statistics for 2022. Moreover, it is likely to increase by the end of the year, owing to the success of Game of Thrones in the OTT platforms.

Lena Headey first earned her silver screen breakthrough by starring in the adventure fantasy film The Brothers Grimm as Angelika, the unfortunate daughter of the woodsman. The latter had been turned into a werewolf by the evil queen.

However, Lena Headey’s most commercially successful movie was perhaps the film 300, where she played the role of Queen Gorgo. After that, she appeared in the popular franchise titled The Terminator, but her actual popularity should be credited to the British historical drama series Game of Thrones.

Lena Headey’s other films, like the Battle of Thermopylae, received mixed critical responses but became a box office success. The movie earned more than 450 million US dollars. Thus was directly responsible for uplifting her net worth to a significant level.

Lena Headey is currently paid millions for a single episode of any television show.

Lena Headey Key Facts

● Lena Headey had a rough childhood, and her elocution lessons from her mother made her subject to bullying. Moreover, her upper-class doctrines were not received well by her downtrodden society.

● Lena Headey was on good terms with Peter Dinklage even before they were cast together in the Game of Thrones series. They first met on the sets of Pete Small is Dead in 2010.

● Lena Headey once made an appearance in an anti-circus announcement for PETA and described her sympathy towards the ill-treatment received by the circus elephants.

● Lena Headey is a tattoo addict known to have over nine tattoos on her body, with a lotus covering her spinal area. This caused a significant dilemma for the makeup artists to cover during the shoot of the period pieces like Game Of thrones.

● Lena Headey is currently the highest-paid actress on American Television. Her approximate payment per episode is reportedly around 1.1 million US dollars.

● Lena Headey was pregnant with her first child Wylie during the shoot of the first season of Game Of Thrones. She got pregnant with her second child Teddy during the ongoing preparations for the sixth season. Thus, the years 2010 and 2015 were quite challenging for her career.

● Lena Headey is fond of pets and is a parent to a beagle named Wizard and a Brussel griffon named Nugget.

● Lena Headey is known to be a fitness freak and has often stated in many interviews that she practices yoga and boxing. This fitness regime was one of the primary reasons to attain her titular role in the box office surprise 300.

● Lena Headey is a fan of horror movies and has listed the film The Purge, Pride and Prejudice, and Zombies as her all-time favorites that she can binge-watch any day. She finds an aesthetic escape from reality when lost in the world of occult fiction.

Lena Headey Sources Of Income

Lena Headey is a world-famous television actress and has made titular and supporting appearances in primary Drama Series and Movies. Thus acting, her profession and passion, is also her primary source of income. Although her celebrity status is credited to the TV series and dramas she has starred in.

Lena Headey has also done movies. She is therefore considered among the well-known actresses of the generation. Lena Headey was formerly a voice actress, which can now be termed her passive income source. However, she never openly confirmed or admitted common interests like real estate and stock marketing.

Lena Headey Houses

Lena Headey is the owner of a beautiful house in the San Francisco Valley. A picture tour of this place was released in the former month’s issue of Dells Magazine.

Lena Headey Famous Quotes

“I’m followed by a large portion of the Gay community for the portrayal of a lesbian prostitute in the TV series ‘Band of Gold,’ but the following likely grew with the film ‘Imagine You and Me’ “

“For me, horror and occult movie are a true escape from reality.”

“I hate it when people impose the feeling of ownership upon me.”

“I have sensed independence since childhood and have been standing on my two feet ever since.”

“I miss the homely atmosphere of London, my mates greeting me in every encounter, but the phrase of wanting to get a pint always haunts me.”

“I love having tattoos, and they are not likely the results for me. I can’t help if I’m liked or disliked for that.”

“I never feel guilty about the pleasure I receive, for that would defeat the very purpose.”

“I owe my sadness to the casting of Purge 2; I wished to be there.”

“Snowberry left me long back.”

Lena Headey Social Media Involvements

According to the estimates, Lena Headey net worth is $12 million. In her career, She has received several instagram trolls for her character in Game of Thrones but has never reacted controversially. On the contrary, Lena Headey had only raised her voice and voiced her intolerance for not positively taking social trolls.

In case the criticism is meaningless and baseless. Lena Headey is highly active on instagram and Twitter, but her team and crew of managers purposely handle her account.

