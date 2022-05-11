LeAnn Rimes Net Worth, Age, Family, Husband, Bio, Career!! Why Did LeAnn Rimes Quit Singing?

LeAnn Rimes first came to public attention when she released her cover of Bill Mack’s song Blue at thirteen, which quickly made her a household celebrity. Rimes became the youngest country music celebrity in 1972 when she was just 16 years old. Tanya Tucker, a promising young artist, had arrived before her. Rimes’ big break came much later in her career. ‘Blue’ was her first studio album released in 1996.

LeAnn Rimes Early Life, Net Worth, Age, Bio, And More

‘Leann Rimes’ was born on August 28, 1982, to Wilbur Rimes and Belinda Butler, who had just celebrated the birth of their first child. Following her delivery in Jackson, Mississippi, the family migrated to Garland, Texas, to be closer to family. Rimes began taking singing and dancing lessons when she was five years old.

LeAnn Rimes Personal Life

Dean worked as a backup dancer for Rimes, and Rimes began dating after meeting at a concert. Dean performed as a dancer during the event, hosted by Rimes. According to court records, they divorced in September of the same year that they separated in July of 2009.

As a result of Rimes’ romance with Eddie Cibrian, the couple’s marriage was terminated. His wife Glanville filed for divorce on the grounds of adultery in August 2009, while the couple was still married and had two children.

Cibrian and Rime became engaged on December 27, 2010, after going on their first date the previous night. On April 22, 2011, they exchanged vows. She has openly acknowledged her remorse for the hurt she has brought to the community.

LeAnn Rimes Age, Height, and Weight

LeAnn Rimes, born on August 28, 1982, will be 39 years old on May 10, 2022, when she will celebrate her 39th birthday. Her height is 1.65 meters and weight is 58 kg.

LeAnn Rimes Career

A version of Blue was released as a single and as an album in 1996, both by LeAnn Rimes. In addition, there was a duet with Eddy Arnold called Hurt Me and a duet with One Way Ticket.

Her first studio album, Unchained Melody: The Early Years, was released in 1997 and was a critical and commercial success. The tracks on the album were all re-recordings of well-known songs from the past. In 2007, she collaborated with LeAnn Rimes on a concert tour and released the CD You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs as a follow-up to her debut album. She and Tim Carter also collaborated on the publication of Holiday I’m Your Heart.

The third studio album by Rimes, Sitting on Top of the World, was released in 2013. Looking Through Your Eyes, Commitment, and other tracks from the album were among its most popular. LeAnn Rimes’ fourth studio album, released in October 1999, was a critical and commercial success. Rimes’ acting career has also included appearances in films and television shows.

LeAnn Rimes Net Worth & Salary

According to projections, LeAnn Rimes’ net worth is expected to be $12 million by May 2022. To date, Rimes has released more than ten studio albums. Additionally, she earns money through writing songs, which is a secondary source of revenue.

She began working in the music industry at a young age, and she has continued to this day. She’s a beautiful lyricist and singer who has a lot of talent. At 13, she published her debut album, Blue, which became a critical and commercial success. She was the second-youngest country music star in the world, behind Tanya Tucker, when she debuted. Her best-selling albums have garnered her a slew of awards.

Read More: