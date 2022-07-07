0 SHARES Share Tweet

Do You Know What Is The Gentle Minions Trend? It is nothing new for younger generations to have radically different fashion tastes, political views, and senses of humor than the generations that came before them.

Even though they were popular in the 1980s, no one truly wears shoulder pads or hairstyles like A Flock Of Seagulls these days.

What Is The Gentle Minions Trend?

But a lot has remained largely the same over time, including the promotion of movies. Certain aspects of life have definitely become more digitized recently.

Social media posts have taken the place of printed posters, and the majority of people now watch trailers on YouTube rather than on free-to-air television.

However, if Hollywood wants to continue to thrive, things will need to alter soon. This is due to the fact that Generation Z, those who were born between the late 1990s and early 2000s and are now mostly young adults, are demonstrating how out of touch Hollywood is with modern methods of film promotion.

Gentle Minions Trend TikTok

For instance, the Marvel movie Morbius, which debuted earlier this year, just started trending on social media, particularly on Twitter and TikTok. Morbius’ production company decided to give the movie a second chance at the box office.

Morbius was popular because Gen Z ironically made fun of it and didn’t want to see the movie in theatres. Therefore, Morbius’ re-release was a failure and cost a lot of money for the production house.

Now that Gen Z is once again humorously mocking the movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, a children’s movie from Universal Pictures that is presently in theaters, is trending on social media. Therefore, it stands to reason that Universal Pictures shouldn’t anticipate young adults to see Minions: The Rise of Gru in theaters and shouldn’t sell the movie to them in light of what transpired with Morbius.

Trend Explained

Videos of numerous groups of Gen Z males attending movies to see Minions: The Rise of Gru while dressed in suits and other formal attire have taken over social media. Some of these men have even brought bananas, which are the minions’ favorite snack, and have filmed videos of themselves throwing the fruit at the cinema screen while it was playing.

At the end of the day, this “trend,” known as Gentleminions, is translating into box office sales. The men are doing this in irony and, ultimately, to mock Minions: The Rise of Gru. In actuality, Minions: The Rise of Gru is breaking box office records and has already earned more than US$200 million globally.

Since the trend is well-known, a conversation was tweeted, “to everyone showing up to Minions in suits: we see you and we adore you. But it’s not obvious whether Universal Pictures truly comprehends that Gen Z is attending the movie in suits and buying tickets for laughs and sh*ts rather than doing so out of true interest.”

It is evident that Gen Z is unpredictable when it comes to whether a movie that is trending on social media will actually be reflected at the box office. Therefore, if Hollywood wants to continue connecting with the younger generation, they will need to come up with a new marketing plan.

Read More