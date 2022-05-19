Max Scherzer Of The Mets Leaves The Game With An Apparent Injury, “I’m Done”

On Wednesday night, New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer seemed to be injured during the team’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

When Scherzer threw the ball low to Albert Pujols, he was in the middle of an at-bat against the famed slugger. He immediately signaled the Mets’ dugout that he was done for the evening.

Scherzer pitched 5.2 innings, striking out four batters while allowing seven hits and one earned run. In relief, Adam Ottavino entered the game.

“I’m not going to speculate,” Janes wrote, “but Scherzer does not throw if he senses he’s in danger of significant harm.”

“He waits if his hamstring bothers too much to pitch with normal mechanics. He pitches if he can sustain his technique.”

“All of which is to say, whatever Scherzer perceived, he believed it had reached the point where the next pitch had the potential to go tragically wrong.”

He answered, “I have no clue right now.” “I have to get into an MRI tube first thing tomorrow to see what we’ve got here.”

“I’ve had different body parts zing in games, and you think it’ll be fine if you go back out there – but it’s not. You know you won’t be able to throw another pitch.”

Last season, Scherzer pulled himself from a start owing to a groin injury, and he recalls doing the same in the past due to a neck issue.

The Mets are praying Scherzer’s MRI results are negative since they cannot afford to lose their ace for any length of time.

The Mets have already been without Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) for the whole season, while Tylor Megill was recently placed on the 15-day injured list with biceps tendinitis.

Scherzer has a 2.54 ERA in 49 2/3 innings thrown this season, with 59 strikeouts and 11 walks – classic Scherzer. He’s now 37 and in the first year of a two-year deal with the Mets that he signed this summer.

Throughout much of his career, Scherzer has been a workhorse. He dealt with a groin issue, a triceps injury, and a dead arm late in the season last year.

Any team would be devastated by the loss of a pitcher like Scherzer, but the Mets would be particularly concerned.

Because the NL East leaders are already missing an ace.

While deGrom is improving, a timeline for his return to the rotation is yet unknown.

Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, manager Buck Showalter, and a trainer emerged from the bench to pay Scherzer a visit. The 37-year-old right-hander went off the field after a brief talk.





