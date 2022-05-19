Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building Release Date, Trailer,Plot, Cast, Episodes

Only Murders In the Building is a forthcoming series of Hulu that is dropping at the end of the month of August.

Check Out New Trailer Of Only Muders In The Building Season 2?

The series will be a comedy blended with a mystery of murder, starring Selena Gomez, Steven Martin, and Martin Short. Whereas, along with John Hoffman, Steven Martin is also co-creator of Only Murders In The Building.

The series is all about three strangers who get captivated by the true crime and then co-incidentally come across one in their building.

Only Murders In The Building Trailer:

The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 got a trailer on 17th May 2022.

The short trailer teased how Arconia residents will react to our favorite podcasters now they have been suspected of the murder and gave us a sight at the show’s celebrity guests.

We also got a little tease courtesy of this show’s Twitter account on 28th March.

The first entire trailer for the 1st season dropped about a month before the series premiered, so it’ll possibly be at least 5 or 6 months until we see some more footage.

Release Date:

In March 2022, Hulu proclaimed that Only Murders will already be back for more in the Summer of 2022, as the 2nd Season of Only Murders will open on Tuesday, June 28.

Given that Season 1 was just released in fall 2021, we couldn’t be more thrilled.

It makes sense the show is coming back so soon, though, considering the stars ensured they were back on set during November 2021 and filmed throughout winter 2022.

Get ready for a very secretive, caper-filled summer!

Only Murders In The Building Cast:

You can’t have Only Murders in the Building without its dominant trio – Steve Martin (who plays Charles-Haden Savage), Martin Short plays Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez acts as Mabel Mora. Gomez loved making the initial season so much, that it transformed her style!

“It’s pretty cool because personally in her life since she began season one to doing season two, she transformed so much,” Gomez proclaimed.

“She knows that it’s a small amount of time, but she thinks it kind of accepted on into [her role] Mabel. Her elegance gets better. She’s wonderful. I cut my hair short. So, it’s an entirely fresh start for Mabel.”

Tina Fey also seems probable to return as Cinda Canning, the Sarah Koenig-like true-crime podcaster who has taken a questionably eager interest in the three wannabe detectives.

It’s also probable to see more bizarre personality cameos popping up, like Sting, who also happens to live in their complex. We’re sure whoever turns up will be in unrest.

Episodes:

In Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building, there are 10 seasons. But, the production of Season 2, it is not disclosed yet the number of episodes.

Where To Watch It?

Season 1 launched on Hulu across the US on August 31, 2021, with Disney Plus releasing it across the UK the next day.

So it seems that season 2 of Only Murders in The Building also releasing with Disney Plus but you can also Binge on Hulu as well.

