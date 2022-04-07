Matthew Broderick was born in Manhattan, New York, to Patricia and James Broderick. His parents were both actors. Matthew attended both the City and Country School and the Walden School in Manhattan.

Upon joining the Walden School, where acting is a major program, he began honing his acting ability. As a result of his hard work and passion, he is a successful actor.

Matthew Broderick Net Worth, Movies, Wife, Broadway, Age & Kids

Matthew Broderick is one of the finest actors, stage performers, and singers. His best movies that were a milestone towards his success were: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Election, Glory, You Can Count On Me, Manchester By The Sea, etc.

Matthew Broderick, an American actor, and singer is well-known for the numerous memorable movie roles that have won numerous awards. He is also a professional actor who achieved success in stage productions before transitioning to the Hollywood industry.

He is best known as the main protagonist in the unforgettable 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, in Disney’s The Lion King, and in sequels, he gave his voice to Simba. Matthew Broderick received numerous awards and accolades, including induction into Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2006.

Matthew Broderick Age And Early Life

On March 21, 1962, Broderick was born in Manhattan. He is the son of Patricia, who was a screenwriter, actress, and artist, and James Broderick, an actor, and World War II former soldier. Matthew Broderick’s mother was an Ashkenazi Jewish migrant from Germany and Poland. His father was a devout Catholic of Irish and English ancestry. Broderick went to City and Country School for elementary school and the private Walden School in Manhattan for high school. He took his acting lessons from HB Studio.

Matthew Broderick’s Net Worth and Career

Throughout his career, Matthew Broderick has raised a significant amount of money. The artist and singer are estimated to have a net worth of $45 million. The skilled performer has had a lot of success in both movie and stage performances, which has helped him financially.

Matthew Broderick’s Wife and Kids

Matthew Broderick never fails to make time for his lovely family despite his heavy workload. He is the husband of the famous actress Sarah Jessica Parker. Parker’s brother introduced the couple. They were married in the year 1997 and are still together. Their 20-year marriage has served as an inspiration for young prominent couples in showbiz.

Matthew and Sarah are the parents of three children. Their elder son is James Wilkie, born in 2002, and the two twins, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge were born through surrogacy in 2009.

Quick Facts about Matthew Broderick

For the role of Ferris Bueller, Matthew Broderick outscores Johnny Depp, Jim Carrey, John Cusack, Michael J. Fox, Tom Cruise, and Rob Lowe.

Matthew Broderick was the first preference for the role of Alex P. Keaton on the hit comedy series Family Ties, but he declined due to the long-term time commitment, and the role was then passed on successfully to Michael J. Fox.

Matthew Broderick suffered a knee injury while playing American football and soccer in school.

Culturally, he considers himself to be Jewish rather than Catholic.

Conclusion

Matthew Broderick is a wonderful actor, singer, and stage artist, well known for his awesome acting and stage artist. Despite being on a hectic schedule, he never forgets his family and always finds time for them. He is not only a successful personality, but he is a successful family man. We hope that you enjoyed the information provided in this article.

