He has recently become one of the heroes of his team after nearly saving three penalties which allowed his team to reach Copa America.

Emiliano Martinez- Personal life, Net worth, Wife, Children, And More

In 2008, Emiliano began his career and later moved to the Premier League in 2010 as Arsenal signed for him.

He has been an outstanding player and showed a particular interest in goalkeeping. His carrier breakthrough came in the season of 2019-20 when Bernd Leno was critically injured during the game, and Emiliano made his first appearance in the 2016-17 season during this time.

This match was the central turning point in his carrier as he became the first choice of Arsenal as a goalkeeper.

Emiliano Martinez Personal life

Emiliano Martinez was born in Mar del Plata, Argentina, in the year 1992 as the son of Alberto Martinez. He has played for Independiente and Arsenal, two of the world’s biggest and most famous football clubs.

Emiliano Martinez Net worth

He is currently has a net worth of around 1.5 million Euros and earns nearly 9,600 Euros every week at each game in Aston Villa. Due to his excellent performance as a goalkeeper in the game, he has garnered quite a reputation. He is expected to excel more in his career in the upcoming seasons.

It is good to know that, for now, Emiliano is happily married to his long-time girlfriend, Mandinka. They both knew each other back in high school and fell in deep love, and the pair married back in 2017.

Emiliano and Mandinha got their first child back in 2018 and their second son right at the time of last Copa America season.

Emiliano Martinez Career

Emiliano started his career in football back in the year 2008 with the south side of Independiente. After which, he was loaned to Arsenal in 2010, where he rapidly climbed the ranks among his team and garnered an excellent reputation as an avid goalkeeper.

He, later on, played for several clubs as a loaned player, which continued for the next eight years straight. Later in the year 2020, he again joined Arsenal.

During one of the matches, the famous goalkeeper of the Gunners senior team, Bernd Leno, got severely injured when given a chance to be the next goalkeeper. In the rest of the season, seasons played a quality skillset and proved to the Gunners that he was not meant to be taken lightly and belonged on the field as the prime goalkeeper. It is also the reason Arsenal gave him the three-year contract.

Emiliano Martinez International recognition

His famous match against Brazil has become world-famous and allowed him to earn his name in the football world. He prevented three penalty goals from happening against current Champion Brazil in that match.

Internationally also, Emiliano Martinez has garnered a reputation. His first international call to showcase his talents came first in 2011 when he was called up to replace Oscar Ustari in a match against Nigeria.

Later he got the chance to represent his country in the year 2021 in the match against Chile during the FIFA 2022 qualification matches.

