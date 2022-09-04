12.6 C
All About Matt Lauer Net Worth, Relationship, Age, Biography!

Matthew Todd Lauer is a well-known American news anchor on television. He is best known for presenting the Today Show. He also worked as a local news anchor in New York City. He gained widespread fame as The Today Show’s news anchor from 1994 until 1997. 

Additionally, Matt co-hosted the opening ceremonies of multiple Olympic Games. He oversaw the yearly Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Matt Lauer was born in 1957 on December 30.

He was born in New York, in the United States. His parents are Jay Robert Lauer and Marilyn Lauer. His mother, Marilyn Lauer, was a shop owner. His father, Jay Robert Lauer, was an executive at a bicycle manufacturer. April is Matt’s sister, and she is his only sibling.

Matt Lauer enrolled in Connecticut’s Greenwich High School for his academics. After that, he enrolled at Ohio University but left after the spring semester of 1979. The School of Media Arts and Studies at Scripps College of Communication awarded him his degree.

He left because he wanted to start his television career. He is a producer at WOWK-TV in West Virginia. He switched to become an on-air reporter a year later.

Matt Lauer Net Worth

Matt’s net worth is $60 million. Thus, Lauer is one of the highest-paid journalists in America. Matt’s value is, however, thought to be significantly higher. In 2004, the laureate paid $5.9 million for the apartment. Later, in 2014, the same building was sold for $14.5 million.

On Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, Matt Lauer enjoys posting his photos and videos. Matt Lauer frequently updates his social media accounts with his activities. He has 367 Instagram followers. In 2022, Matt Lauer will be valued at $80 million.

Additionally, from his social media presence, it is evident that he leads a lavish lifestyle. His pictures demonstrate that he stays in a posh hotel. He also wears expensive clothing. He enjoys her luxurious way of life and travels regularly.

Matt Lauer Relationship

Nancy Alspaugh and Matt Lauer were wed from 1982 to 1988 before divorcing. Nancy is a television producer. Until 1996, he dated another television newscaster, Kristen Geswein.

It is before getting married to Dutch model Annette “Jade” Roque in 1998. In the Revlon advertisements, Roque is shown as one of the most recognizable women in the world.

The two temporarily split up in 2006. It is while Roque was three months pregnant with her third child. They reconciled after Roque requested a divorce.

The pair separated as a result of Lauer’s sexual harassment allegations in 2017. After it was revealed in July that Lauer had agreed to pay Roque $20 million. It is a part of their divorce settlement. Lauer and Roque’s divorce was finalized on September 7, 2019.

Matt Lauer Age

Matt Lauer, will turn 65 in September 2022.

Matt Lauer Salary

Matt made $28 million a year at the highest point in his career. He received $25 million per year from his News anchor deal in 2012. He also made $20 million per year from his contract in 2016.

Matt Lauer Children

The couple had three kids. Their names were Romy, Thijs, and Jack. In addition, Romy, Matt’s daughter, has hosted “Sesame Beginnings: Exploring Together.”

Must Read:- Who Is Chris Chan? Why Is Chris Chan Famous?

Matt Lauer Biography

Matt left college and immediately began working in the business. When he was younger, he performed informational and interview programs all over the East Coast. He co-hosted PM Magazine in various cities between 1980 and 1981.

It includes Richmond, Providence, New York City, and Los Angeles (1984–86). He and Jill Rappaport broadcast a brand-new program. It was on the station for fifteen weeks when WNYW dropped the New York Edition of PM Magazine in 1986.

He made his debut appearance on a major network. He and Robin Leach co-hosted Fame, Fortune, and Romance. In September 1989, WWOR-TV broadcast his three-hour live program, 9 Broadcast Plaza.

In 1990, David Sams, a seasoned producer, debuted his film “Day in Court.” Prior to becoming a series, the show was aired under the name Trial Watch for two seasons.

He co-hosted a Travel Channel television show with Willow Bay. He lost his job after a female news employee was reported. It is for harassing her in November 2017.

Matt Leuer was a finalist for a TV Guide Award in 2000. Additionally, he was a nominee for the Online Film & Television Association Award in 2007.

He has, nevertheless, received two News and Documentary Award nominations and victories. He has also won five Daytime Emmys to his name.

Read More:- Diane Sawyer Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, Birthday!

