Love all play is one of the most popular Japanese shows. It is based on the badminton novel series. The first episode of season 1 was initially released on 2nd April 2022.

Love All Play Season 1 Episode 7 Release Date And Time

The web show was welcomed with a huge response from the audience just on the first day of its release. It was not only entertaining but also amazing to watch and witness.

The response of all the episodes

from 1 to 6 was so amazing that now the production team has preponed the date of the release of episode 7.

Love All Play Season 1 Episode 7 Release date

Episode number 7 is all set to get released on 14th May 2022. After the trailer’s launch just a couple of days back, it is becoming difficult for the audience to wait even for the rest of the 18 days.

It is because episode number 7 would be the most important episode of the season in which major factors and truths would unfold.

It will help to a great extent in the entertainment of the audience. There are only 18 of these left for the release of episode 7 of season 1 of love all play. But it is getting difficult to wait for so long.

Love All Play Season 1 Episode 7 Social media comments

It was recently that some fans commented on social media websites that the storyline and Plot till episode number 6 were pretty interesting.

This was technically one of the most important factors for the success of any television series. The show was able to become the biggest hit of the season.

It is now expected that episode number 7 would be equally interesting and entertaining to witness.

Level Of Excitement

The audience’s level of excitement has increased to such an extent that they are leaving no stone unturned to get access to this season.

There have been an increasing number of speculations reported in this direction. These speculations are trying to make certain types of guesses concerning the changes and the twists in the storyline that this new episode would be able to bring in. This is the best type of experience generated by the people to a great extent.

Huge Popularity

It is also important to mention that the production team has attempted to make this show available on every kind of platform, including the ott platforms, so that the younger audience can watch it.

This would motivate all the people to add this particular web show to their binge-watch list.

This amount of popularity and positive promotion is enough to provoke the rest of the people to give this particular season a try.

Conclusion

It is expected that the season will be released around 1:00 p.m on the scheduled launch date.

The website is expected to experience heavy traffic at that time, and there is a possibility that the release will be delayed by some hours due to the expected heavy viewership of the same.