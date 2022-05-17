Lisa Kudrow famously sang “Smelly Cat” from the popular sitcom Friends with Drew Scott on Monday’s Celebrity IOU on HGTV.

Celebrities Drew And Jonathan Scott Help Lisa Kudrow Turn Her Apartment Into A Pet-friendly Home!

The 58-year-old actress, who appeared on the show to surprise her niece, Thea Mann, with a home renovation, thought it was funny when 44-year-old Drew started playing the song on his guitar in her apartment.



In Celebrity IOUs, stars like Kudrow surprise the important people in their lives by giving them a makeover. Other celebrities this season include Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry, Snoop Dogg, Howie Mandel, John C. Reilly, and Ali Wong.

Her twin brother, Jonathan, pointed to another guitar, which Lisa said she couldn’t play anymore. Lisa said, “I don’t mind telling jokes and making Friends references.” But I can barely remember any of them.”

Jonathan said if he knew the lyrics, he would sing along with her.

Tonight on Celebrity IOU, Lisa Kudrow surprised her niece and best friend, Thea Mann, by renovating her house with the help of her sisters in real estate. Thea is such an animal lover that she takes in abused pets and has many dogs and cats.

The performance fabric used in today’s Celebrity IOU is easy to clean and durable. The fabric is often used in homes with pets and children because it’s safe to spill anything on tables and chairs.

They both love music, and Lisa wanted Thea’s apartment to reflect her music. Thea was traveling to New York for work, and Lisa wanted to surprise her by turning her apartment into a stylish home.



Lisa told Property Brothers that Thea, who has lived in the apartment for almost 10 years, shelters abused animals and often takes them in. She rescues many animals who are afraid to go outside and prefer to stay indoors.

Lisa praised Thea’s work with animals and said.

“It was embarrassing to do such a terrible thing with the ‘smelly cat’,” Lisa said on camera.” I should have had Drew do it. Can you cut it like that?

But joking aside, Lisa asked the sisters of the estate to help her sort out Thea’s apartment, as her niece has been having problems for the past few years.

“Lisa says. ‘I threw heavy stuff at her. Thea has a close relationship with her parents, particularly her father, who died in 2018. Shortly after, her mother ‘became unhappy’.

‘When I moved here, the only person I knew was Lisa Kudlow,’ Thea said. “But then she turned into ‘Oh, my God. ‘ This person is so smart and funny and caring.” I would never use the word “blessing,” but I dare say it. It is a blessing to be able to share this part of my life with her.

“We have the same sense of humor,” Lisa said.” She’s a little funnier than me” and “we’re similar”.

“It means a lot in the future,” Thea said.” She likes “musicals.” She doesn’t. I like to buy clothes. I’d rather be dead. But more than that, I think we’re like sisters.

