Who Is Lil Xan? Net Worth, Age, Bio, Height, Girlfriend, Career, And Interesting Facts About Lil Xan!!

Nicholas Diego Leanos, better known by his stage names Lil Xan and Diego, was born on September 6th, 1996. In addition to being a Mexican slide rapper, songwriter, and singer, he is also an American citizen. Xan had a difficult upbringing due to his family’s financial situation, and he later dropped out of high school.

Lil Xan: Net Worth, Age, Bio, Girlfriend, Career, And More

In the middle of 2016, he launched his music career. For almost two years, Xan was dependent on solid drugs like “Xanax,” “Opiates,” and “Benzodiazepines.” The medication ‘Xanax’ inspired his professional moniker. The rapper claims he’s broken his nasty habit and now lives everyday life.

The family’s financial situation was precarious. With his parents, the boy grew up in motel rooms. Unable to find work, he turned to cleaning the streets, peddling narcotics, and other illegal activities to supplement his meager income. He tried photography, but he turned to music after that.

Quick Facts About Lil Xan:

Full Name Nicholas Diego Leanos Date Of Birth September 6, 1996 Nickname Lil Birthplace Redlands, California, United States Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter Nationality American Zodiac sign Virgo Ethnicity Mexican

Lil Xan’s Early life

Lil Xan came from a working-class family that barely scraped by on the minimal necessities of life. Because of his family’s dire financial position, he had to drop out of high school after only one year

In the past, he worked in small hotels cleaning utensils and tables and selling drugs, for which he was arrested. He eventually had to turn to photography to earn a living.

Lil Xan’s Net Worth:

According to the latest available data, Lil Xan has a net worth of $3 million as of 2022.

Lil Xan’s Career:

Lil decided to start a YouTube channel and a SoundCloud account to improve his family’s financial situation. People in his immediate vicinity began to take notice of his abilities and talent.

In 2017, he published his debut solo song, which received a lot of attention. In addition to writing other songs after his first hit, he also experimented with rap, which he found to be a successful medium. After a few weeks, his fan page started receiving positive feedback and a significant increase in followers.

To the delight of his legion of devoted followers, Xan recently changed his stage name from Diego to Lil Xan. He began holding more live sessions to build up a larger following.

Lil Xan’s Education and Family

His family is unknown to the public. Candy Leanos, his mother, was the primary caretaker of his upbringing. There are no available facts regarding his father.

Lil Xan Love Life:

Annie Smith, Lil’s longtime flame, was his girlfriend. Xan and her husband revealed in February 2019 that they were expecting a child. However, she miscarried in April. They also told their followers about her miscarriage. In 2019, they broke up.

While Lil Xan was dating fellow performer and actress Noah Cyrus in 2018, their romance was short-lived. When Lin emailed Leanos a photo of Charlie Puth photo-shopped onto a naked porn star’s body, he accused her of being disloyal, so she ended their relationship.

Important Facts About Lil Xan

Lil started a clothing line called Xanarchy, which he sold on his website.

Lil has worked with artists such as Bhad Bhabie and Lil Wop, to name a few.

It’s not uncommon for him to speak out against Xanax overdoses and advise people to avoid taking medicine altogether.

