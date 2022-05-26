Did Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Mock The Virgin Mary With Faux Catholic Wedding?

This past weekend, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot for the third time in Portofino, Italy. The Italian Riviera was graced with the multi-day event’s splendor and a plethora of Catholic cosplay.

Dolce & Gabbana hosted the Kravis wedding, setting a new standard for celebrity nuptials sponsored by high-end companies. There was a pop-up Dolce & Gabbana boutique, and the wedding ceremony was held at a property owned by the label. Is there a deeper meaning to this commercial union? What will be referred to as the “Kardashianization” of the Catholic Church will be long remembered.

Kourtney Veil Featuring The Virgin Mary Is Based On Barker’s Tattoo On His Skull

Clerical clothing is where we begin. Pre-wedding party attire for the bride-to-be included an all-black short dress with a vivid Virgin Mary emblem on the bodice and a gothic veil. Traditional Roman Catholic priest attire could be seen on Barker, who donned a long, black gown.

On the day of their wedding, Kourtney Kardashian donned a white D&G short dress with a trailing lace veil embroidered with a large, detailed image of the Virgin Mary. The artwork appears to be based on Travis Barker‘s tattoo on his skull.

There was a message for Kim and Khloé as well. Both women wore black lace gowns and wore large crosses as adornment. An ornate gold headdress, inspired by the religious concept of the crown of gold, adorned Khloé’s head. The couple’s gothic-themed altar featured a gilded shrine enclosing a statue of the Virgin Mother and Child, as well as ornate candelabras.

Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Catholic?

The Kardashians, on the other hand, are not Catholic. Critics have slammed the California Community Church, Kris Jenner’s non-Catholic church, for its high fees and claims that it is a tax write-off. The Kardashians are clearly non-Catholics, as seen by their behavior.

Anesthetic choice rather than a theological one seems to be made for a wedding that acted as marketing material to place such an emphasis on Catholic symbols. Colorful decor, lavish accessories, and gothic connotations make the Kravis wedding appear to be a performance of Catholicism.

“offensive and repulsive” and “mocking the Catholic religion” are only two examples of what people have to say about this video. Being presented by a high-end company known for selling Italian Catholic aesthetics made the event feel like a religious performance.

Kourtney-Travis Wedding Based On Italian Culture

Dolce & Gabbana are known for their Southern Italian-inspired designs, which are luxurious, tactile, and colorfully mismatched, despite its history of racism, misogyny, and homophobia. Traditional idealized Italian iconography, including Catholic symbols and themes, has been instilled in Dolce & Gabbana from its founding in 1985. If you want to embody Italian culture and religion in your cosplay, go no further than Dolce & Gabbana.

The irony of a “Catholic” wedding sponsored by a high-end fashion company should not be ignored. For affluent and famous people, it’s not the first time they’ve drawn inspiration from Catholicism.

“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” is the topic of this year’s Met Gala. The exhibition featured works inspired by Catholic iconography and created in collaboration with the Vatican and the Metropolitan Museum (including work by D&G). Celebrities dressed in traditional Catholic clothes attended the event as well, including Rihanna as the Pope. Popular culture and art have long referenced Catholicism.

Since they began dating openly, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have constantly rapped in punk rock attire, and their wedding leans into another hot, albeit disputed, trend: subversive Catholic aesthetics.

In order to appeal to the most affluent customers, Dolce & Gabbana uses Catholic imagery. The brand’s own muddled history has allowed it to combine the performance, impact, and controversy of fashion with religion. That is, after all, the quintessential Kardashian moment.