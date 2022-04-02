Konosuba is a prominent Japanese anime television series that premiered on January 14, 2016, and has since been a huge blockbuster. After the first season’s tremendous popularity among animation fans, the show was revived, and season 2 was published on January 12, 2017, one year later. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of a new season of their favorite anime. The release date has piqued the interest of anime fans.

What Will Be Konosuba Season 3 Releasing Date, Time, And Plot?

Konosuba Season 3 was supposed to be released in 2022, however, it was never confirmed. These were, however, merely guesses. The season is now expected to be released in January 2023. As a result, we’ll have to wait till it’s launched or until the formal announcement. There is currently no trailer for Season 3 available.

Konosuba is a fantasy-themed comedy Isekai anime series. The series’ main characters, Jun Fukushima and Sora Amamiya have debuted in two seasons. There are ten episodes in each season.

In addition, there are two OVAs and a film. KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson was a continuation of the second season and was released in 2019. It’s unclear whether the third season will begin with it, but it’s a good idea to watch the movie first.

Konosuba Season 3 Storyline

Kazuma Sato is a high school student who has little connection to the outside world and is unconcerned about anything. He encounters the goddess Aqua one day, who invites him to walk in the same realm as her. And the adolescent is forced to live as a NEET among the worst members of the party. And now, in order to return to his world, he must battle the demon king with the help of his team, which includes the archpriest, goddess Aqua, archwizard Megumin, and crusader Darkness. Two young girls fall in love with him on the way.

Four volumes of the short novel series have been completed thus far, and anime novel readers may be aware that Konosuba has a total of 17 volumes. In addition, the writer suggests that more stories may be added to the show in the future. The introduction of new characters in the Kosuba series is exciting for fans of the series.

Is it true that Kazuma and Megumin are dating?

Kazuma and Megumin start dating covertly when the 14-year-old archwizard expresses her emotions for him in the short novel series. However, after Kazuma protected her from an arranged marriage, the Darkness expressed her emotions for him. Darkness had fallen in love with him, and the group knew it from that day forward.

Goddess of Party Tricks pic.twitter.com/NgORtLXFPg — Konosuba (@Konosuba_Anime) December 21, 2021

Konosuba Season 3 Bottom Line

Natsume Akatsuki finished Konsuba’s novel on May 1, 2020, when the final 17th volume was released in Japan. The anime series, on the other hand, has completed the fourth volume in two seasons and will continue.

This series is available on Netflix.

Read More :