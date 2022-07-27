0 SHARES Share Tweet

Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thomspon are on the verge of getting back together after his parenting scandal with Maralee Nichols. The NBA player, 31, has been constantly doing his best, giving all sorts of promises to hold the television star’s hands again, an insider shared with the media.

According to the report, Tristan was trying to get back amidst their second child’s expecting via a surrogate, as it was said that any time sooner the baby would be born. However, the model mogul has not taken a step ahead of her solid decision as she seems to be not interested anymore to share her life with her former love.

Will Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite For Their Baby

In fact, a source close to the Kardashian star revealed that Tristan was behind this one thing, on getting back with Khloe for over a couple of weeks, and recently no more requests were heard from Tristan which was a kind of relief for Khloe, 38, who was drained by her ex’s unnecessary drama.

Rekindling the old romance does not seem to be her cup of tea for now, as Khloe Kardashian has finalized and was standing on her grounds, despite Tristan pushing his best.

As per the source, what Khloe actually intended was to co-parent their children by themselves staying in a non-toxic, healthy relationship, and that was the only reason why she forgave him for the ugliest he turned out to be. The source added that the Kardashian sister asked her family also to keep no grudges with him, as her children would be the ones who will finally be affected by those.

The baron reportedly has moved on and is not looking to cling to the same negativity and anger, as it would only make her exhausted more. Meanwhile, the insider has also made it clear that she has not forgotten what Tristan has done to her and has no plans to let that slide, but the only fact was that she was hundred percent aware of them being done with each other.

The source looks like the ex- Chicago Bulls Player has no more possibilities left with one of his kid’s moms, Khloe, although their relationship got on and off from the beginning itself, Khloe had given him chances already.

To mix up the context, another insider purportedly said that, although Khloe has not budged from her stand, she would always keep a special place for True Thompson’s daddy in her heart, which might not be understandable for anyone else, considering Tristan’s previous actions. But for Khloe, things made sense, as she had always loved him truly. The only difference is that she will love him, but would not be in love with him, which actually carries a huge meaning within.

Khloe Not Interested In Reuniting With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian is only trying to view Tristan as the father of her four-year-old daughter and nothing more or nothing less. She knows that their paths will however cross with each other and she cannot unsee that and that she will never control his interference in the lives of both kids, including the baby who hasn’t been born yet. Respecting his relationship, and the future love that she might find, she would always nurture Tristan’s role as a father, which cannot be replaced by anyone else.

The reporter said that Khloe was heard talking to her sisters about how nobody can understand love unless they are in that particular relationship. It’s true, how nobody can walk in another’s shoes!

It is heartbreaking that Khloe had to go through a lot ever since she started dating Tristan in 2016. Tritan was linked with at least three other women, and Khloe also caught him red-handed, which was one of the reasons why the couple always split time and after.

One of the other sources states that Khloe was blinded in love as she was over-loving Tristan despite the facts and she used to believe that they both were in actual love until he made a poor choice.

In a recent snap shared on the model’s Instagram, she was seen piggybacking her daughter, True, wearing a one-piece set, paired with black sunglasses, to protect from the scorching sun. The mother-daughter duo was clicked posing in the middle of a sea, which Khloe captioned by saying that she would always be there for her best girl and that she was busy making good moments with her angel girl.

Realtristan13, also shared a father-daughter combo click, under which he penned “Daddy’s Twin”.

MUST CHECK:

When Tristan’s reality was revealed, the surrogate had already confirmed her pregnancy, which was one of the biggest challenges she felt. It was in December that Tristan’s other girl, Nichols delivered a baby boy, Theo Thompson, followed by which the NBA player shared in his account that he was going to take full responsibility for the kid and that he was about to accept parenthood.

The player was soon after the disgrace, seen asking for an apology from Khloe Kardashian saying that she never loved the way she deserved and that he still had respect for her.