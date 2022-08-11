23.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, August 11, 2022
HomeNet WorthKelly Ripa Husband, Net Worth, Age, Children, Height, Bio
Net Worth

Kelly Ripa Husband, Net Worth, Age, Children, Height, Bio

By: Tyler James

Date:

Kelly Ripa has a spectacular career and has worked in the entertainment world for over three decades. She most famously rose to fame when she agreed to cohost the show now known as Live With Kelly and Ryan. Although she has shared the screen with American Idol star Ryan Seacrest since she joined the long-running daytime TV show in 2001, she has gained a following among viewers over the years.

Kelly has recently begun to investigate various endeavors away from the Live stage. She debuted Generation Gap, an ABC game program that pairs juniors and seniors to respond to pop culture topics after the Fourth of July weekend.

Kelly Ripa Early Life

Kelly Maria Ripa was born in Berlin, New Jersey, and grew up there. The parents of Ripa are Esther, a stay-at-home mom, and Joseph Ripa, a bus driver and labor union leader who went to Rutgers University. Linda, one of her sisters, is a children’s book author. She is three-quarters Italian and one-quarter Irish. Ripa had a Catholic upbringing.

Kelly-Ripa-Early-Life

In Camden County, New Jersey, her father has served as the Democratic County Clerk since June 2009. Notably, she is the first person in her family to pursue a career in acting. Although Kelly Ripa is “no Barbra Streisand,” she can carry a tune with her piano and has studied dance since she was three. 

Kelly Ripa Career Beginnings

Ripa received her high school diploma from Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees Township, New Jersey. She was a cheerleader in high school, and her theater instructor recommended she explore acting. Ripa appeared in The Ugly Duckling during her senior year when she was first noticed for her acting skills.

Real NameKelly Maria Ripa
Popular NameKelly Ripa
Born On2nd October 1970
Age51 years
GenderFemale
Net worth$17 million
HusbandMark Consuelos
ChildrenMichael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio
Height1.6 m
Weight110lbs
Hair ColorBlonde
Eye ColorBlue
NationalityAmerican

She has since starred in several regional theater plays. She enrolled at Camden County College to study psychology but left to pursue an acting career in New York City.

Ripa’s most well-known roles as an actor are Faith Fairfield on the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith and Hayley Vaughan on the ABC daytime serial opera All My Children. Ripa has cohosted multiple editions of the televised morning talk show Live! With Kelly and Ryan since 2001.

Milo, a production business founded by Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, is situated in New York. She was included among the Most Powerful People in Media in 2014.

Kelly Ripa’s Net Worth

Ripa is among the highest-paid television hosts in America, thanks to her work on Live! She has reportedly made $17 million since 2016, ranking her as the ninth highest paid television host of the year, according to Forbes. Kelly receives a $20 million annual compensation on average. It is estimated that Kelly Ripa is worth $100 million.

Kelly Ripa Personal Life

Ripa is married to Mark Consuelos. Ripa met All My Children co-star Mark Consuelos in 1995. In May 1996, the two got married. Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio are the couple’s three children. They possessed a home on Crosby Street in Manhattan’s SoHo for some years until selling it in 2015 for $20 million.

Kelly-Ripa-Early-Life

Then, they relocated to an East 76th Street home. The couple paid $27 million to buy it from fashion designer Luca Orlandi and his wife, Oluchi Onweagba, in 2013, even though it was never formally posted on the market. This made it the second richest condo acquired in NYC that year.

Kelly Ripa Other Endeavors

Ripa is a representative of many corporations. She has previously worked with Tide, 7 Up, Pantene, and TD Bank, but her current focus is on Electrolux and Rykä. Ripa also manages the design of The Kelly Ripa Collection, her fitness-inspired active wear collection.

To help The Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, Ripa has partnered with Electrolux. Ripa is an advocate for the fight against ovarian cancer. Ripa says she became committed after losing a friend to ovarian cancer. She participated in a celebrity edition of Philbin’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2001. She won $250,000 for Tomorrow’s Children’s Fund, a charity that works to accelerate the recovery of kids with major blood abnormalities and cancer. Ripa is also actively involved in Mothers Against Drunk Driving, another charity organization.

MUST CHECK: Who Is Drake Milligan? Net Worth, Age, Bio, Birthday, Band, Instagram

To honor their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos launched the production business Milojo in 2007. Milojo has signed a first look partnership deal with Discovery Channel for non-scripted programming.

Latest stories

Must Read

Armie Hammer Net Worth 2022, Bio, Wife, Birthday, Age, And More!

Net Worth Tyler James - 0
Armie Hammer is an actor from the United States. Armand Douglas Hammer was born on August 28, 1986, in Santa Monica, California. This is...
Read more

Who Is Drake Milligan? Net Worth, Age, Bio, Birthday, Band, Instagram

Net Worth Nancy Erin - 0
Drake Milligan is an American actor, and singer most known for his portrayal of Elvis Presley on the CMT series Sun Records, as well...
Read more
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.
Previous articleArmie Hammer Net Worth 2022, Bio, Wife, Birthday, Age, And More!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Armie Hammer Net Worth 2022, Bio, Wife, Birthday, Age, And More!

Net Worth 0
Armie Hammer is an actor from the United States....

Who Is Drake Milligan? Net Worth, Age, Bio, Birthday, Band, Instagram

Net Worth 0
Drake Milligan is an American actor, and singer most...

How Old Is Lamont Dozier? Net Worth, Age, Songs, Wife, Kids, Cause Of Death

Net Worth 0
Lamont Dozier, the prodigious songwriter, and composer amongst the...

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN