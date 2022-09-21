Kellie Chauvin Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Family!

Kellie May Xiong Chauvin’s family fled Vietnam to the United States when she was 6 years old. The family was finally able to immigrate to the United States around 1980, and they eventually settled in Wisconsin. Unfortunately, they never felt genuinely secure there, either.

All You Need To Know About Kellie Chauvin Net Worth, Career!

She went to Minnesota after her divorce and met her future husband, Derek Chauvin while working as a radiologist at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The two wed in June of 2010. Shortly after that, she completed her education in residential real estate at Kaplan University in Davenport, Iowa, and began working as a broker with Re/Max Results.

Full Name Kellie May Xiong Chauvin Profession Doctor, Model Source Of Income Medical field, Modeling Biggest Assets Townhouse in Florida, Oakdale home in Minnesota Residence Minnesota, United States Date Of Birth 21 October 1974 Age 47 years Gender Female Nationality American Marital Status Married Education Kaplan University Children 2 Spouse Name Kujay Xiong (m.1991-2006),

Derek Chauvin (m.2010-2021) Wealth Type Self-made

Facts About Kellie Chauvin

She said in an interview that assisting others was her passion. She goes out of her way to support those in law enforcement and the armed forces by providing them with groceries and by assisting ladies who are in violent situations. She also helps stray animals and donates to and volunteers with Hmong Empowering Women. This group allows newly-arrived Hmong women in the United States to secure employment, childcare, and a sense of belonging.

Kellie has a dog and is a huge animal advocate.

Kellie Chauvin was the only one of her peers who was never invited to march in a local parade because she was deemed “ugly” by other kids.

She first encountered Derek at her job at Hennepin County Medical Center, where she worked when he brought a suspect for a checkup before taking them to jail. Shortly after his release from the hospital, Derek reached out to Kellie, and the two quickly became friends.

Kellie Chauvin Early Life

Laotian-born Kellie Chauvin turned 47 on October 21. She is of Hmong ancestry. She’s been a refugee her whole life, starting when she was a child. The year was 1977 when she and her family relocated to Thailand.

Moreover, at the time, she was just three years old. Until 1980, the Thai government forced them to live in a refugee camp. Her relatives eventually immigrated to America and established themselves in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

She started school in the kindergarten class of ’84. However, she struggled with the English language and faced additional challenges from bullies. Additionally, she has completed training in radiology.

Kellie Chauvin Family & Ethnicity

They are Hmong by birth and blood. One of her brothers is a police officer in the South Paulo area. She was only 17 when she married a man she’d never met: Kujay Xiong. Her parents believed (as do many Hmong people) that if a girl is not matched by eighteen, she will never get married.

Thus, she did so at a young age. She had to endure Kujay’s abuse until she finally got a divorce and relocated to Minnesota. In her marriage to Kujay, she gave birth to two children. She tied the knot with Derek Chauvin for the second time on June 12, 2010, in Washington County.

Kellie Chauvin Net Worth

In terms of wealth, Derek Chauvin ranks among the top. While still married, Derek Chauvin and his ex-wife bought a Florida townhouse in 2011 for $210,900 and split it between themselves and their two children.

As of August 2022, they had made a profit of nearly $9,000 on selling the second Oakland home they had purchased in 2017 for $260,000.

Kellie May Xiong Chauvin received $704,000 from the divorce settlement, while Chauvin received $421,000.

Despite his conviction, Derek will still be able to collect his $ 1 million in retirement benefits, according to a Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association representative.

At age 55, he will become eligible to receive his annual retirement payout of around $50,000.

Must Read:- All About Yo Gotti Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

Kellie Chauvin Career And Professional Life

Kellie Chauvin’s desire to establish herself professionally followed her first divorce. In pursuit of her radiologist training, she enrolled in college. At Hennepin County Medical Center, where she worked, she specialized in radiography.

She was hired on the spot when the hospital needed full-time staff. Also, she logged 13 years as a hospital employee. Then, she eventually became a realtor for Re/Max Results. Kellie has a good friend who proposes to her to enter Mrs. Minnesota, USA. She, too, participated and tried her luck in it.

Further, she triumphed, making history as the first person of Hmong descent to hold the championship. She has also helped by translating at some of the area’s hospitals free of charge.

Kellie Chauvin Controversies And Rumors

Despite popular belief, Kellie Chauvin is not frequent on social media. His arrest brought upon her a firestorm of criticism. And so, when her husband was arrested, she didn’t stand by him. That’s why she started divorce proceedings against him.

In that case, Sue was drawn into controversy against her will. They say she hasn’t been there for her husband through all his problems. And that’s only adding to his already considerable difficulties. She is now entirely out of the spotlight.

Read More:- All About Jay Sean Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!