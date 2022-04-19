How The Kardashians Are Celebrating Easter? See More About Them!!

This year’s Easter was a big deal for the Kardashian-Jenner family, so they didn’t hold back. They documented their extravagant Easter celebration by posting pictures and videos on Instagram all weekend.

What Are The Kardashians Doing For Easter? Find Out More

The eggs had each family member’s name written on them, and Easter baskets were placed under each table setting for each guest. They also put videos on YouTube.

This year’s Easter celebration at Kris Jenner’s house had a table full of tasty treats like cupcakes and cookies, carrots, and real eggs. There was also a giant chocolate Easter egg with a mallet for each family member to break open.

People in Kris Jenner’s family talked about how good she was at hosting on social media. They also shared pictures of Kris’ Easter egg hunt and posh dinner.

“She did a good job, I’m sure. Even adults will find something they like in her chocolate eggs. What a cute little thing!” Kim said something like this in one of the videos she put on social media.

Khloe also thanked her mother for organizing the event “like it was her own. “My mom is the best person I’ve ever met.” This will be the craziest party you’ve ever been to. Mum is one of my most important things. She is the best friend I have.”

To demonstrate the adult table, Kim displayed white and pink flower arrangements and decorative carrots and bunny napkin rings, blue polka dot plates, and yellow stripes on the tablecloth. There was a “cute” table with more bunny-themed items for the little ones, such as paper cups with ears.

“This is a truly remarkable situation.” As Kim’s charcuterie display appeared on her IG Story, she exclaimed, “It looks so gorgeous.” To entertain the children, Jenner arranged various activities, including hard-boiled egg dyeing and cookie coop building.

A picture shows everyone in the Kardashian family, except for Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson, who is four.

People who were there with them were Penelope Disick, 9, and her brother Reign Disick, 7, who is 7. They are the children of Kourtney Kardashian. They were there for the party.

Travis Barker and his two children, Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, were said to be there, but it isn’t clear if they were there.

This is how it looked when they came to Kris for Christmas. They were even given an Easter egg. Atiana De La Hoya, 23, is the daughter of Barker’s ex-girlfriend Shanna Moakler and former boxer, Oscar De La Hoya.

Because Kylie didn’t want to miss any games or excitement at her friend’s weekend party, she gave each of her friends a gumball machine in their favorite colors.

There was an extended Easter break, but Kylie didn’t just stay. Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, is seen cradling the baby in his arms while wearing a little black and red sneaker tucked into Scott’s waist. The little sneak is black and red. In this case, Scott is the son of a hip-hop artist.

