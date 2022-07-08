0 SHARES Share Tweet

Actress, entrepreneur, and singer Kandi Burruss is one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and its spinoffs. When she wasn’t in the female rock band Xscale, she was a rising star in the music scene. Kandi Burruss net worth is expected to be $30 million by the year 2022.

Kandi Burruss Net Worth, Biography, And Career

TLC, Usher, Mariah Carey, and Alicia Keys are among the musicians for whom Burruss has written and produced big singles. She has also been on The Masked Singer and The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a judge and cast member.

A native of College Park, Ga., Kandi Burruss was born on May 17, 1976. Joyce Jones and Dennis Burruss are her parents. Kandice and Ashley, her two younger sisters, live with her. Patrick is also her brother.

Kandi Burruss is married now! On 4 April 2014, she married Todd Tucker. When the two of them finally decided to take their relationship to the next level, they had been dating for some time.

Previously married to Asley Jewell. Burruss and Jewell’s marriage ended in sorrow when Jewell unexpectedly passed away. She then met Tucker, and the two have been together since.

Ace and Riley are the names of the couple’s two children. Kaela, Burruss’s child from a previous marriage, is also in their care.

Burruss’ social media posts about her husband show how smitten she is with him. She routinely shares heartwarming words and images of the two of them together on her social media accounts. She’s clearly smitten with Tucker, and it’s obvious why!

Kandi Burruss Net Worth

She is an American singer, composer, television personality, and businesswoman with a net worth of $30 million in July 2022, according to Forbes. ” A member of R&B group Xscape and a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she is best known.

In 1992, Burruss was a member of the female group Xscape, which launched her career. When Hummin’ Comin’ at Cha was released in 1993, the band went on to record two more albums before breaking up in 1998.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta first featured Burruss in 2000. All 11 seasons of the show have featured her, making her one of the highest-paid housewives, earning $2.5 million every season.

There are also other enterprises that Kandi Burruss has started, such as sex toys and body care products for both men and women.

Kandi Burruss Career

For more information about Kandi Burruss, you may visit her official website or follow her on Twitter @KandiBurruss. As a member of the band Xscape, she first came to the public’s attention.

The tracks “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding” from their debut album, released in 1992, became hits for the band. Her solo albums, Kandi Koated and Kandi Koated Xmas were also hit for Burruss.

Destiny’s Child and Mariah Carey have also had songs written by Burruss. She made her solo debut in 2000 with the release of Hey Kandi… My name is.

They joined Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Recordings label after being found by the rapper. Their self-titled debut studio album was released in 1993. It went from gold to platinum in a matter of months.

The girls took a break in 2002 after releasing two more albums. In 2005, they attempted a return but failed. Because of this, Kandi concentrated on songwriting and production.

Read more:

Who Is Piers Morgan? Net Worth, Age, Career, Wife, Children, And More