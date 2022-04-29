Derrick Rose’s wife is Alaina Anderson, who is a fitness guru and is also one of the world’s most well-known models and businesswomen. On October 12, 2021, Derrick Rose, did propose his longtime love, Alaina Anderson for marriage.

Alaina Anderson: Age, Height, Weight, Early, Life, Family, And More

Alaina Anderson is a well-known model, businesswoman, and fitness influencer born on November 15, 1994, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents from the Chicago area. Her actual birthday is April 10. She has reached the age of 27. She attended college in the city of Chicago, Illinois. Her high school career in Home Town has come to an end. She will no longer be following.

Her father’s name is Anthony Anderson, and her mother’s name is Angela Anderson. Derrick Rose is now Alaina Anderson’s boyfriend, according to reports.

Alaina Anderson Age:

She is 27 years old as of 2022.

Alaina Anderson Early Life:

In the United States, she has a large and loyal following. Alaina Anderson Cosmetics & Beauty is the name she goes by for her makeup tutorials, and she has a YouTube channel dedicated to them. As a result, her fan following is captivated by videos of her applying cosmetics in an amusingly romantic manner, which she produces.

Quick Fact About Alaina Anderson

Net Worth $6 million Date Of Birth November 15, 1994 Height 5′ 5″ Weight 55 kilograms Profession Model, Entrepreneur, and

Fitness influencer Nationality American

Alaina Anderson Husband and Children:

According to sources, Alaina Anderson’s husband is Derrick Rose, a professional basketball player. Layla Malibu Rose and London are two of the most beautiful women. Marley Rose and her husband are the proud parents of two children. Alaina is also Derrick’s stepmother due to Derrick and Alaina’s previous relationship.

How did they get engaged?

Derrick had proposed to Alaina in New York’s Madison Square Garden, the home of the Knicks, on October 12, 2021, after communicating with her through social media.

After supper at MSG, where they had a romantic dinner with an accompanying lengthy comment that said, “Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever,” he posted the picture to Instagram with the caption, “Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever.”

Once they spotted Alaina’s massive engagement ring in the photograph, his supporters were immediately enthralled.

A photo and video of the ring were included in the post headlined “MRS. ROSE MY FACE HURTS.” The engagement in MSG was “nothing spectacular,” he says.

Alaina Anderson Career:

Alaina Anderson is a young entrepreneur who is just getting started on her adventure. Her fitness and cosmetics firm is called KIC, an abbreviation for “Keep It Cute.” Her celebrity status stems from her marriage to NBA player Derrick Rose, who has made her a household name.

Although she is married to an NBA star, she has a thriving professional career. Aliana is a successful businesswoman, model, and fitness influencer who has achieved many achievements.

Her marriage has resulted in a significant increase in the amount of attention she receives from her followers. Derrick Rose’s proposal received significantly more attention than the wedding, which we’ll discuss later.

Alaina Anderson Height and Weight:

Alaina Anderson has a height of 5′ 5″, which makes her a petite woman. After graduating, she began working as a model in the fashion industry. Her weight is roughly 55 kilograms (120 pounds), approximately the same as her height.

Alaina Anderson’s Net Worth:

According to Alaina Anderson’s net worth, she possesses a net worth of $5 million and $6 million (USD). Instagram, acting, and brand sponsorships are some of Alaina Anderson’s most lucrative sources of revenue. Although Alaina Anderson’s compensation for this year has not yet been established, she is expected to rise in line with the one she received the previous year.

