Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker 2, dubbed Joker: Folie à Deux. The Hangover director is back to helm a follow-up to the psychological thriller, continuing in the grisly footfalls of the 2019 original. Todd Phillips has officially announced the wonderful news that his Joker movie will be getting a follow-up, more than a year following the rumors first surfaced.

The sequel’s working titles, Folie à Deux, as well as a picture of Joaquin Phoenix reading it, are all revealed in the writer and director’s Instagram post, which also confirms the existence of a second film.

Joker: Folie à Deux Meaning

Folie à deux is the French term for “shared psychosis” or “pandemonium of 2,” and it refers to a “deception or psychiatric disorder experienced by two people in direct ties.” It is also commonly used in English to characterize this mental illness. The Joker and Harley Quinn, for example!

We can infer from the title that Arthur Fleck’s shattered psyche will once more be discovered on camera. Still, it’s also possible that another protagonist will enter the picture as a real second person with whom Joker communicates his action plan. We feel strongly about how poorly Joker used stigmas of psychiatric illness and can only hope the sequel will prove more successful.

Joker 2 Trailer And Release Date

On August 2, 2022, there was just an announcement of the sequel to Joker. We can expect a trailer soon. Even before the official statements, we can find a plethora of fan-made trailers online. You can enjoy them until the real one comes. The wait indeed can be frustrating.

Well, it can be a good chance to rewatch the movie and work through the details so you do not miss any detail in its sequel. It will be a long wait, as there is no announcement of the release date, let alone an official trailer! However, we can expect Joker 2‘s release by the end of 2023.

Joker 2 Cast

As revealed by director Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix is already making it to the sequel. Joaquin Phoenix has given an outstanding performance as Arthur Fleck in Joker, and this film raises his performance even further. Joker witnessed Joaquin Phoenix receive the Best Actor honor from the Academy.

Also, as The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, there has been widespread speculation that Lady Gaga will portray Harley Quinn in the movie. It has been said that the sequel will be a musical, and the record-breaking performer’s singing attributes may be advantageous. By considering Gaga for the role, director Todd Phillips has the option to create a new Harley instead of sticking to the DC comics’ source material or using the plot Robbie’s character had in place.

Since Sophie Dumond was not killed by Arthur, Sophie Dumond (played by Zazie Beetz) may also make a comeback. Lawrence Sher, the cinematographer, acknowledged. Arthur had no right to seek retaliation because she hadn’t “done him wrong.”

Arthur had no right to seek retaliation because she hadn’t “done him wrong.” Naturally, Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro), who was shot in the head live on air, won’t be appearing in Joker 2. Because he choked Penny Fleck, Arthur’s mom (Frances Conroy), with a pillow, she won’t be coming back either.

Additionally, since Joe Chill shot both Martha and Thomas Wayne, we definitely don’t anticipate seeing them in the sequel.

The Speculated Storyline And Plot Of Joker 2

Of course, Joker 2 is just a working title for a movie that hasn’t even received a formal confirmation, and sources speculated that Arthur might not even appear in the follow-up at all.

They propose that Phillips follow in the footsteps of American Horror Story or Fargo and focus on a different Gotham villain in the next film instead of exploring different characters’ backstories in an anthology of films. Joker 2 has a lot of potentials, and the story can take any direction, thus keeping the fans hooked on any detail they can find!

Let’s go back to where the Joker ended. As the movie ended, it could be seen that Arthur Fleck had a completed tip-to-toe villain transformation. Gotham city was stripped down. Arthur is shown leaving bloody footprints behind as he skittered out of his counseling session in Arkham Hospital at the end of the movie.

Bruce Wayne only made a cameo in Joker as a young child, which seemed to be a deliberate choice to keep Arthur the center of attention. Joker had killed his parents. This sets a perfect stage for a sequel where an antagonist to Joker is expected. But we have to wait, as it could also turn out differently.

Perhaps, Harley Quinn’s addition can spice up the storyline, given that she was the famous psychiatrist who once was Harleen Quinzel. From a qualified psychiatrist to becoming Joker’s sidekick, her character development indeed deserves mention in the sequel.

Conclusion

For the Joker fans, the launch of the second installment will be a great prize, whatsoever. They are definitely going to enjoy the spectacular sequences as the new plot progresses for a different twist.