Joe Manganiello & Dominic Monaghan Join At Premiere In LA For Their New Series ‘Moonhaven’

Joe Manganiello towers over Dominic Monaghan and Emma McDonald at the Moonhaven premiere in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday (June 28).

Yazzmin Newell, Kadeem Hardison, Amara Karan, and Ayelet Zurer, the other cast members, joined them on the red carpet.

It’s no secret that Bella Sway (McDonald) is the star of Moonhaven, a 500-square-mile Garden of Eden on the Moon that was designed to solve the problems that would eventually bring about the demise of humanity on Earth. In the movie, Bella is accused of a crime abandoned on Moonhaven, a deserted island in the middle of nowhere.

Suddenly Bella is dragged into a scheme to take over the artificial intelligence that controls Moonhaven’s marvels. To salvage Earth’s last hope, she teams up with a local detective to stop the conspirators before they too are wiped out.

Who Is Joe Manganiello?

Joe Manganiello is a well-known American actor who has appeared in theatre, film, and television. Additionally, he’s a writer/director/producer/narrator.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the United States. He excelled in various sports throughout his formative years, including football, volleyball, basketball, and others. A filmmaker was the goal he set out to achieve. A student film he made at the University of Pittsburgh while majoring in theatre was titled “Out of Courage 2: Out of Vengeance.” He made his film debut in Sam Raimi’s critically acclaimed superhero film “Spiderman” after appearing in many stage productions.

This actor was the one who played Peter Parker’s college rival and played the bully who beats Peter Parker up as a result of it. True Blood’s role in making him a household name made him even more popular. The program was praised by critics and won several awards.

The documentary “Pittsburgh is Home: The Story of the Penguins” garnered an Emmy nomination for Manganiello’s narration. The cartoon film “Smurfs: The Lost Village” included his voice, and he had an uncredited cameo appearance in the superhero flick “Justice League.”

The First Two Episodes Will Air Back-To-Back On AMC+ On Friday, July 7, At 10 p.m. ET/PT.

When Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara visited Ireland, he said he learned more about his Irish roots and that he and his family have roots in County Cork.

The American actor and his Modern Family actress wife have been touring Ireland lately while shooting a new TV show.

Manganiello was surprised and delighted to find, just before being “serendipitously” offered a post in Ireland, that his family had roots in the rebel nation.

As a result of learning about our shared Irish history late last year, he said I was fortunate enough to get a great job offer employment in Ireland.

Well, this weekend, I took a break from the show and flew Sofia over to Cork, Ireland, to visit the area my ancestors previously called home.

On Instagram, the 44-year-old shared photos from his recent holiday to Schull and Mizen Head, where he visited the 3,000year-old Drombeg stone Druid Circle.

Finding Your Roots is presently putting together my family tree, which includes my Irish origins and the rest of my complex bloodline, so watch out for a release announcing the broadcast date and time.”

