Jodie Comer Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Jodie Comer rose to fame after giving exceptional performance in the famous show Killing Eve. She is an English actress whose role as the Russian contract killer got her a lot of appreciation.

Things To Know About Jodie Comer Net Worth, Age, Bio!

She is not only a very talented and promising actor but also a very beautiful singer. The English actress has gotten the opportunity to work with well-known starts and after her wonderful performance as Villanelle in Killing Eve, there was no looking back for Jodie Comer.

Further in this article, we will get to know more about Jodie Comer’s net worth, age, family, early life, relationships, and more.

Jodie Comer Bio

The very talented English actress Jodie Comer was born on March 11, 1993, in Liverpool where she was also raised.

She has been part of the series My Mad Fat Diary, Doctor Foster, Thirteen, The White Princess, and more. Jodie Comer’s height is around 5 feet 8 inches and she weighs 58 kilograms.

She has Hazel eyes and blonde hair and was extremely well suited for the role of the Russian assassin which picked up her career.

Jodie Comer enjoys music and her favorite singer is Bruce Springsteen. She loves to dine at her favorite restaurants Maray, Sugarfish, and Walfish Bistro. She enjoys a well-cooked Lobster and is also fond of Oysters. Jodie Comer gives her mental peace priority and is seen being off social media from time to time in order to block the unnecessary negativity from people.

Jodie Comer Net Worth

Jodie Comer’s current net worth is estimated to be around a whopping 6 million dollars. A huge contribution in this was made by her role in the famous television series Killing Eve.

The thriller series showcased her true talents and proved what a versatile actress Jodie is. The actress earned a hefty amount from the show itself. It is said that the actress earned around 2 million dollars per season of Killing Eve. Jodie Comer also earns through her social media activity.

Jodie Comer Early Life

Jodie Comer’s full name is Jodie Marie Comer and she was born in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Her birthday is on March 11, 1993. She is the daughter of Donna and James Comer and has a younger brother named Charlie.

Jodie Comer has done her schooling from St. Julie’s Catholic High School which is situated in Woolton, Liverpool.

She met her best friend Katarina Johnson Thompson in this school and the two have a strong friendship till date. As a child, she took part in dramas at the school level and also took dance lessons.

She didn’t take her dance lessons seriously but her acting was recognized by one of her drama teachers who encouraged her to pursue acting as a career.

Jodie Comer’s young days for full of artistic activities including drama, singing, and dancing, and her inclination towards the same got her to where she is today.

Jodie Comer Career

As mentioned earlier, Jodie Comer’s drama teacher had recognized her talent at a young age and encouraged her to pursue it as a career. Her teacher sent one of her audition tapes to a BBC Radio play which was accepted.

She did well in this first acting job she landed and was encouraged by her peers as well that she would make a great actor one day since she had the perfect skill set for the same.

In the year 2008, Jodie landed a guest role in an episode of the show The Royal Today. After this, she got a chance to showcase her budding talent in shows like Waterloo Road, Silent Witness, Law & Order, Vera, and more.

She only made appearances in these shows until she actually landed a leading role in the series titled Justice and Remember Me. She was greatly appreciated for her role in My Mad Fat Diary.

As the years passed, she got better roles until she got the chance to make her breakthrough performance in Killing Eve which premiered in the year 2018 and is considered to be her landmark performance.

Her role as Villanelle gained popularity and recognition throughout the world. Her career picked up from this performance and she received a lot of awards and accolades for the same.

She also landed a film opposite Ryan Reynolds which has a cover sung by her. There was no looking back for this multi-talented versatile actress since then.

Jodie Comer Earnings

According to reports, Jodie Comer earns about 1.08 million dollars a year. After she rose to fame because of her amazing acting skills, she attracted a large audience on her social media platforms as well which has made her a popular social media personality.

Her main sources of income include her performances in films and television series. Besides this, she also earns from social media since she has a large number of followers and probably charges a good amount of money for the content she posts.

Jodie Comer Personal Life/Relationships

Jodie Comer has not been a subject of a lot of scandals or controversies and has managed to keep a lot of things concealed.

As of now, the British actress is said to be single and is not linked with anybody romantically. She is known for maintaining a low profile when it comes to her personal life and relationships.

She was linked to the Lacrosse player James Burke and the two reportedly dated for a while. The pair were seen together in the year 2020 but later, the evidence of the same was removed from social media.

Nothing more about her love life is known as she has done a good job keeping it concealed and away from the spotlight.

Jodie Comer Awards And Honors

Jodie Comer is the recipient of many awards and nominations. She has won two British Academy Television Awards and has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards as well.

She was also nominated for two Critics Choice Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Jodie is the winner of a Primetime Emmy Award.

She has also won two BAFTA awards and a Gold Derby award as well. She is the winner of a TV Choice Award UK as well.

Besides the mentioned accolades, she has been nominated for several other awards and has received a lot of appreciation for her performance in Killing Eve.

Must Read:- Sidemen Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Cars!

Jodie Comer Social Media

Jodie Comer has an official page on Instagram and has a large number of followers. Her presence on social media is greatly welcomed and enjoyed by the audience and she is often spoken about on the platform very fondly.

Jodie Comer has risen to fame after giving a mind-blowing performance in the thriller drama series Killing Eve after which she has attracted a large number of audience.

The fans have appreciated her versatility and her ability to speak in different accents so well. Her role in the show is considered to be iconic and she landed this opportunity after proving herself to be worthy.

The audience is eagerly waiting to see her in more projects as she has set the bar very high.

She is considered to be one of the most promising actors in the film industry and the fans are waiting to see what else she is capable of.

Read More:- Louise Fletcher Death- Oscar Winner Louise Fletcher Dies At Age 88!