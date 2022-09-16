Jimmy Kimmel is an American late-night talk show host and comedian. The audience best remembers him as the host of the ABC late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” which premiered on the channel in January 2003.

Kimmel also hosted the Academy Awards in 2017, and 2018 and Prime Time Emmy Awards in 2012, 16, and 2020. An established producer and writer, Jimmy produced shows like “Crank Yankers, The Andy Milonakis Show, and Sports Show With Norm Macdonald.

Jimmy Kimmel was born on November 13, 1967, in Brooklyn, New York as the eldest son of Joan and James John Kimmel. Jimmy’s father worked at IBM and American Express. His mother is of Italian Ancestry and has two siblings.

Jimmy’s maternal ancestors moved to the USA after the 1883 earthquake in Italy. Kimmel’s paternal ancestors are of German descent; In a DNA test, it was shown that Kimmel has also Albanian ancestry.

In his early beginnings, Kimmel declined many offers he got from television and continued writing for many shows. It was when the producers of the game show “Win Ben Stein’s Money” hired him as his comedic partner of Ben Stein, that Jimmy made his T.V show host debut.

The audience liked the chemistry between the two; that made the show a huge success and earned an Emmy award for both. In 2003 Jimmy started his own Late Night Talk Show on ABC “The Jimmy Kimmel Live” leaving many works back.

The show has been a huge success over the years and cemented its place as one of the most sought-after talk shows on Television.

Jimmy Kimmel Sources Of Income

Jimmy has hosted many talk shows and functions. For the Jimmy Kimmel Show, the comedian show host earns a salary of US$15M per year. The late-night talk show host reportedly earned US$15K for hosting the two Academy Awards.

During the early days of their career, Jimmy earned income through writing for Fox Channel shows; appearing with Ben Stein in Win Ben Stein’s Money, and hosting many of his shows on radio and live.

Jimmy Kimmel Biggest Investments

The T.V host partnered with former Basketball player Kenny Smith and New York Rangers Goal-Keeper Henry Lundqvist to start a private equity fund named TitleCard Capital.

Jimmy Kimmel Net Worth

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest Net Worth is estimated at US$ 50M and earns around US$15M per year. Being the most famous and sought-after comedian in showbiz Jimmy earns income through a lot of avenues. T.V shows, award functions, production, writing, and stand-up comedy are some ways in which Kimmel makes millions.

Another major way of the comedian’s income is by appearing in television shows. Some other sources reveal Kimmel’s net worth to be US$35M.

Jimmy Kimmel Car Collection

Some of the most expensive and luxurious cars the comedian uses are Tesla Model S which was released in 2010 and almost valued at around US$100K, Porsche Panamera, the 2009 model that costs him around US$350K, and LandRover Defender which costs around US$54K-69K.

Houses Owned By Jimmy Kimmel

As of 2014, Kimmel owned two houses in Hollywood Hills. One which he purchased back in 2008 for US$6M. The residence has a whopping 5,500sq ft of space which contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

His first residence was a vintage-style mansion that has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms which he purchased in 2002 for US$945K. The Hermosa beach house he purchased in 2017 in an off-market sale costs $8M. This simple seaside home was built in the 1940s and is located in a lively neighborhood on the beachside.

Jimmy Kimmel Charity Works

Major charities supported by the talk show host are the following:

Aid Still Required, Boys & Girls Club Of America, Clara Lionel Foundation, DoSomething.org, FriarsFoundation, GEANCO, Hillsides, Jamie Oliver Foundation, KaBOOM!, Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation, Los Angeles LGBT Center, NEXT for Autism, National Inclusion Center, The GEANCO Foundation, The MaxLove Project & St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

Milestones In Jimmy Kimmel’s Net Worth

Jimmy Kimmel’s biggest turning point came when he was hired to appear as a comedian in Win “Ben Stein’s Money”. Before that, he used to write for shows and host his shows on radios.

“The Jimmy Kimmel Live” which started to air in 2003 might be his career highlight which catapulted his career, fame as well as wealth to new dimensions. Another big leap in his wealth life came after hosting the Academy Awards which helped him to get more show assignments and media involvement.

Famous Quotes By Jimmy Kimmel

“On Monday and Thursday, I eat fewer than 500 calories a day; then I eat like a pig for the other five days. You ‘surprise’ the body: keep it guessing. I got the idea from a BBC documentary about this Indian man who seemed about 138 years old and said his secret was severe calorie restriction”. “There’s an air of mystery around the Masons, but the reality is that they’re mostly a bunch of veterans getting drunk in a lodge that they’ve built to look like a temple. It’s just a bunch of guys trying to get away from their wives”. “Sometimes I’ll feel like an interview was fine or whatever, and people go, ‘Oh, boy, I saw you with so and so last night; that must have been tough.’ And then I’m like, ‘I guess it was bad. I need to look back at that.”

Jimmy Kimmel Social Media Involvement

Jimmy Kimel has an active presence on Twitter and Instagram; his Instagram account has 2.6 M followers.

The official YouTube channel which has 18.8 million subscribers consistently posts the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes on the channel.

