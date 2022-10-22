7.6 C
Oacoma
Saturday, October 22, 2022
MovieIs Man Of Steel 2 Happening? Check Out The...
Movie

Is Man Of Steel 2 Happening? Check Out The New Updates!

Tyler James
By Tyler James

-

8
0

Few films have caused as much controversy among fans as Zack Snyder’s three DC film projects, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. The director clearly expressed a distinct vision for what should look like and feel like in a specific incarnation of the now-famous DCEU.

Still, neither fans nor critics found it overwhelmingly appealing, as evidenced by the box office success of all three movies. Man of Steel, which Warner Bros. had anticipated would be the start of a shared cinematic world to compete with Marvel Studios, instead became the hurried team-building exercise that is Batman v. Superman. Ultimately, this produced a Justice League that no one was happy with—not the audience, the critics, or the producers.

All About Man Of Steel 2

There is, however, one point on which everyone can agree. That the movie was absolutely horrid and it wasn,t because of Cavill.

It’s challenging to think of another superhero who received worse treatment in recent years than Cavill, other than Ben Affleck’s work as Batman, who is another superb actor who had his performance buried in a muck of dubious filmmaking decisions and behind-the-scenes controversy.

Man Of Steel 2

Nevertheless, Cavill provided an entirely authentic Superman portrayal, with an innate gentleness that debunks the bleak tone of the films he’s acted in, he may have been carved from a chunk of the Fortress of Solitude itself, despite the fact that he looked like he’d walked out of a comic book.

Warner Bros. is well aware of the significance of Superman, or how important it should be, to their cinematic strategy. Still, a recent THR article claims that departing WB executive Walter Hamada was the one who actively opposed Cavill’s potential return to the role.

But according to a relatively similar report, the studio “has an overwhelming desire to revisit the Cavill incarnation of the hero,” and The project, which is essentially a sequel to Man of Steel, is searching for writers and has Charles Roven as its director.

Intriguingly, this information was included in a rumor that claims the director of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, James Gunn, has proposed the studio’s two top-secret DC projects. Although he isn’t mentioned as a prospective director for Man of Steel 2 in that THR article, it should be remembered that he has previously expressed interest in playing Superman.

Man Of Steel 2

When he approached Warner Bros. from Marvel Studios, he was granted the chance to play the part, and yet again when he pondered portraying the Last Son of Krypton as the main antagonist in The Suicide Squad.

The director and writer of two of the best Mission: Impossible films—Rogue Nation and Fallout, not to mention the upcoming two—Christopher McQuarrie, is on the studio’s wish list, according to reports that the company is seeking writers. It seems unlikely that McQuarrie will write or direct a DC film any soon, let alone this Superman sequel, but we can dream.

McQuarrie has a personal history with DC and Superman, having pitched both a Man of Steel 2 and a Green Lantern Corps movie a few years ago. However, given that he’ll be tethered to Mission: Impossible movies at Paramount for the next few years, we can hope. He might be available when the time comes to work on that Green Lantern Corps movie.

Why DC Decided Against Producing Man of Steel 2 previously

Despite Henry Cavill getting into talks to reprise his role as Superman on the big screen once more, a fresh report claims that Man of Steel 2 is not currently in development at DC Films. Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel debuted in 2013 and was the first film in Warner Bros.’s intended DC Extended Universe.

In 2014, Warner Bros. revealed a sequel, and a sizable slate of connected DC films was also developing. Man of Steel 2 was killed six years later, but why? The leading cause is the decline in popularity that the DCEU experienced following Man of Steel. This decline began with Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, which won over many ardent fans but alienated critics and broad audiences and continued with Justice League, which received harsh criticism.

The latter picture marked a significant turning point for the DC Extended Universe, with Warner Bros. diverting its attention away from Batman and Superman and toward Wonder Woman, whose solo film had previously been a great success, Aquaman, whose solo film had already concluded filming by the time of Justice League’s release and was likewise a blockbuster, and popular offshoot villains like the Joker and Harley Quinn.

Cyborg and the Flash-related spinoffs, however, have been delayed significantly. Moreover, Warner Bros. indicated that it wanted to abandon Snyder’s DC vision, including Man of Steel 2. Finally, according to THR, Cavill was reported “out” as Superman in 2018, following a breakdown in contract discussions between the studio and Cavill’s representatives.

Must Read:

Severance Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer

Cavill was bound to the franchise for a specific number of films, four to be exact, as is customary for any big-budget film with a chance for a sequel. Accordingly, he could continue working under the present contract for one more film,

A New Superman Film Is In The Works?

Unbelievably, a new Superman film unrelated to Henry Cavill’s portrayal of the character is now in production. Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the plot, and J.J. Abrams will produce, according to Shadow and Act. No one has been chosen, but according to THR, Superman will be played by a Black actor.

Variety reported in 2019 that Michael B. Jordan had discussions with Warner Bros. about “pitching” a plot for the character. However, it’s not clear if the two projects are related. Nevertheless, it seems inevitable that at least one modern Superman film will be released featuring a significant Black voice.

but Cavill and Warner Bros. would require a new contract for anything after that. Even though Man of Steel 2 wasn’t in the works, Cavill is allegedly in discussions to return as Superman. However, he probably won’t star in DC’s anticipated Supergirl film either, as that project is also said to be on hold.

Read More:

Succession Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot! When Is It Coming Out?

Previous articleJosephine Melville: British Actress Best Known for ‘EastEnders,’ Has Passed Away
Next articleJohn Wick 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Movie

John Wick 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer

Nobody anticipated that Keanu Reeves' return to the action genre with John Wick in 2014 would lead to a...
Top News

Josephine Melville: British Actress Best Known for ‘EastEnders,’ Has Passed Away

Josephine Melville, who starred in the television series EastEnders, died backstage after a play.The actress, who starred in the...
Series

Severance Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer

The first season of Severance revolved around the character named Mark Scout who is played by Adam Scott. Mark...
Top News

Where Is Milton Sawyer Wife Angel Sawyer Now?

Angel Sawyer, Milton Sawyer wife, was the one who first told people about his death. Now many people...
news

Who Is Lucy Simon? Composer of ‘The Secret Garden,’ Dies At 82

Lucy Elizabeth Simon was an American author of theater music and popular songs. She was born on May 5,...
Net Worth

Charles Barkley Net Worth, Income, Career, And Relationship!

A discussion of basketball would be inadequate without counting Charles Wade Barkley, an American former professional basketball player who...

Must read

Movie

Black Adam Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More!

An upcoming super-hero film, Black Adam, is all set...
Movie

Oppenheimer Release Date, Cast, Plot, Teaser, And More!

Oppenheimer is going to be another fabulous addition to...
Movie

Brad Pitt Rocks In An All-Orange Ensemble To Promote ‘Bullet Train’ At Paris

At the Paris photocall for his newest movie, Bullet...
Movie

Thor: Love And Thunder: Thor Builds An Army To Battle Gorr In New Trailer

Right before a few days left for the release...
Movie

Disney Releases ‘Hocus Pocus 2′!! First Trailer Is Out Now!

Disney recently dropped the teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Movie

John Wick 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer

Nobody anticipated that Keanu Reeves' return to the action...
Rachel Olivia -
Movie

Titans Season 4 Trailer Dives Back Into The Occult, Reveals Lex Luthor

It has been some time since Titans last investigated...
Rachel Olivia -
Movie

Enola Holmes 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Where To Watch!

Although Enola Holmes 2 won't be released for a...
Rachel Olivia -
Movie

Slumberland Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot!

In anticipation of the release of Slumberland, starring Jason...
Nancy Erin -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

John Wick 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer

Movie 0
Nobody anticipated that Keanu Reeves' return to the action...

Where Is Milton Sawyer Wife Angel Sawyer Now?

Top News 0
Angel Sawyer, Milton Sawyer wife, was the one...

Josephine Melville: British Actress Best Known for ‘EastEnders,’ Has Passed Away

Top News 0
Josephine Melville, who starred in the television series EastEnders,...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun