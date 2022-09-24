Ime Udoka is a Nigerian-American NBA coach and former basketball player who has a net worth of $6 million. Ime Udoka played small forward as a journeyman but is best known as the head coach of the Boston Celtics.

Ime Sunday Udoka was born on August 9, 1977, in Portland, Oregon. He attended Portland’s Jefferson High School and enrolled at the University of San Francisco before transferring to Portland State University where he starred for the Vikings.

After going undrafted in the 2000 NBA Draft, Ime Udoka played for the IBA’s Fargo-Moorhead Beez from 2000-01 and Argentina’s Independiente in 2001.

In 2002, he joined the NBA D-League with the North Charleston Lowgators, who took him with the 39th pick in the 2002 NBDL Draft. He made his NBA debut in 2003 with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing in four games with them.

Over the next few years, he made multiple appearances in the D-League and overseas, before returning to the NBA when he joined the New York Knicks in the 2005-06 season.

The following year he joined the Portland Trailblazers, where he started in 75 games and averaged 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

In 2007, Udoka signed with the San Antonio Spurs and played in 140 games over two seasons, usually coming off the bench in a supporting role.

In 2009-10, Udoka played with the Sacramento Kings; he returned to the Spurs in 2010-11, his final season in the NBA. He played one more year in 2012 as a member of UCAM Murcia.

During his NBA career, Ime Udoka earned a little under $4 million in total salary. His highest paid seasons were 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 when he earned $1 million both years.

Full Name Ime Sunday Udoka Age 45 Net worth $12 million Nationality American Height 6ft 5in Date Of Birth August 1977 Net Worth $6 million Salary $million Gender Male Profession Basketball Player

Ime Udoka Personal life

In February 2010, Udoka and Nia were set up on a date in Boston by a mutual friend. Nia is a well-known actress who gave birth to her son Massai ten years before she met Udoka from her previous relationship with Massai Z. Dorsey.

Udoka and Nia Long started dating in 2010 and they had their son, Kez Sunday Udoka the following year as well as they got engaged in 2015.

Ime Udoka Net worth

As of 2022, Ime Udoka’s net worth is estimated to be $12 million. He made the majority of his money while playing and coaching as well as through brand promotions.

He played for the Nigerian national team before beginning his professional NBA career with the North Charleston Lowgators.

He has gotten along with the Celtic player’s thanks to his impeccable record and current role as head coach, and he has been proposing strategies for a top-notch defensive team.

Ime Udoka Suspension

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s Twitter, Udoka is facing disciplinary action that might result in a “significant suspension.” With the probable disciplinary action, he is suspended for the full 2022-23 season.

According to Shams Charania, he was suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. His actions were found to be in violation of the franchise’s code of conduct.

Ime Udoka Career

Udoka finished his collegiate career at Portland State, where he averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Udoka was drafted 39th overall by the Charleston Lowgators of the NBDL (now the G-League), and he was called up to play with the Lakers in 2004. After only four games Udoka was released.

Udoka returned to the NBDL after a brief spell overseas, averaging 17.1 points per game. The Knicks signed him to a contract in 2006, but he was waived again.

Udoka did not have to travel to Europe this time since his hometown team, the Portland Trail Blazers, signed him and he started all 75 games in 2006-07.

Udoka averaged 8.4 points per game and made 40.6 percent of his three-point attempts that season, but the Blazers released him to make room for rookie Patty Mills who Udoka would later help the coach to a championship with the Spurs in 2014.

Udoka then spent 2 years in San Antonio, a season in Sacramento, and another season with the Spurs before retiring in Spain.

