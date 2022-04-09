How Old Is Moana? All Disney Princesses Age Revealed!!

Moana is the main character of Walt Disney Animation Studios presented in the movie titled Moana. The full name of Disney princess Moana is Moana Waialiki of Motunui. The film titled Moana was released in the year 2016. The character of the Disney princess, Moana, was voiced by the Hawaiin singer and actress Auli’i Cravalho, in the first place. Louise Bush voiced the character of Moana when she was a kid.

Know About Your Favourite Disney Princess Moana!!

Moana is all ready to appear in the Disney plus in its follow-up part Moana: The Series. This follow-up part of the movie will be premiered in the year 2024. Moana is portrayed as a sturdy and willed daughter of a chief of a Polynesian village and the character of Moana was stimulated by Poluseian Mythology. The girl, Moana, is picked up by the ocean itself to reunify spiritual antiquity with Te Fiti, a goddess.

When a blight bangs her isle, Moana, the Disney princess, put a canvas on the hunt of Maui, a legendary demigod, in the wish of bringing back the antiquity to Te Fiti and rescuing the lives of people. The character of Maui was played by a well-known Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson. Moana gained extensive important praise for her freedom and Cravalho for her vocal show as well. In 2019, the Disney princess, Moana, became the 12th member of the Disney princess family as she was included in the Disney Princess lineup in the same year.

Moana is one of the most loved princesses of Disney. She is very famous among the kids.

Disney Princesses’ Age

Moana 16 Snow White 14 Jasmine 15 Ariel 16 Aurora 16 Mulan 16 Merida 16 Belle 17 Pocahontas 18 Rapunzel 18 Cinderella 19 Tiana 19

Best Abilities of the Disney Princess, Moana

Special Connection with the Ocean: However, the princess does not have any special skill to move up the water as per her will and expectations. But she has a unique and slaying connection with the ocean. It is seen in the movies that when the princess is in need the ocean helps her itself.

Sportspersonship: As the princess grew up on an island thus it made her eligible to increase her strengths and beliefs.

Amazing Sailor: At first, the princess was inexperienced in many things but due to her ancestral heritage she has always been connected with the ocean. It was seen in the movie due to the lack of her sailing skills at first she was almost killed but as her experience with sailing grew she became a wiser sailor.

Movies or Series or Song in which Moana made her appearance

Target

As Told by Emoji

At home with Olaf

I am with you

Drop

