Harley Quinn Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Official Trailer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Because of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, as well as Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson (The Devil All The Time) and Zoe Kravitz, everyone is now infatuated with the DC Universe (KIMI).

Since DC and Warner Bros. refocused the brand and retooled their marketing strategy, the fan base has responded favorably. Due to this, DC’s Harley Quinn fans will find it much more difficult to wait for Season 3.

Harley Quinn Season 3: Release Date, Cast

Harley Quinn Season 3 production began in September of 2020, with showrunners Patrick Schumacker (Abbott Elementary) and Justin Halpern (Powerless) announcing that the next chapter in Quinn’s narrative will wrap up by the end of 2021 or early 2022, respectively.

Some fans wonder when they will see their favorite female anti-hero and her accomplice in crime again on the small screen three months into 2022.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release date

HBO Max announced the debut date for the third season of Harley Quinn in a press release. A new episode will run on Thursdays for the rest of the month.

Nobody, not even the people behind Harley Quinn season 3, can say for sure. “They imagine it will probably come out at the very end of this year or the beginning of next,” showrunner Justin Halpern on the Masters of None podcast because of how long the animation takes. As a result, it’ll be in the latter half of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

Season 3 will have a standalone Joker episode and an episode set entirely inside a character’s mind, according to him.

Also, keep an eye on Harley Quinn, who will only be seen on HBO Max (which is on all the best streaming devices). According to Deadline, DC Universe, the show’s original home, will no longer host it, and that service’s original content is dwindling.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Where Can You Watch

From the new DC Universe streaming platform, the first season launched in 2019, and the second season premiered in 2020. HBO Max has a new home for Harley Quinn and much of DC’s material, including the Zack Snyder edit of Justice League and James Gunn’s Peacemaker, starring John Cena (Vacation Friends). The first and second seasons of Harley Quinn may presently be seen on demand.

Eat, Bang, Kill Tour’s comic book series Eat, Bang, Kill Tour will continue in Season 3. The last issue’s finale shows Harley and Ivy fleeing from Commissioner Gordon and heading for Central City (the hometown of Barry Allen, aka The Flash).

A new sexual relationship between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn will be explored in season three, according to showrunners Schumacker and Halpern.

Viewers may look forward to a standalone Joker episode, akin to Season 2’s standalone Batman episode, as well as more of Christopher Meloni’s dysfunctional police commissioner Gordon and his quest to rebuild the GCPD’s and his reputations.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Cast

According to showrunners Schumacker and Halpern, fans can expect to see more of their favorite DC characters and villains in Season 3. In addition to Nightwing and John Constantine, the Mad Hatter and Clock King have also been confirmed to arrive. We have no idea who will be voicing these characters yet again.

What We Do In The Shadows star Harvey Guillén has been recruited to play Nightwing, but the other actors have not yet been cast. When it comes to a new guest star, the show’s prior guest stars have included Frankie Muniz from Malcolm in the Middle, the late Jessica Walters from Archer, and Jameela Jamil from The Big Bang Theory (The Good Place).

It was hinted at by Schumacker on Twitter in March 2021 that he would make an appearance, and staff quickly assumed the tweet was sent by one of the Suicide Squad members from James Gunn’s film. It has now been confirmed that James Gunn will play a fictionalized version of himself in the next season.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Trailer

HBO Max released a “first look” for Season 3 in October 2021. A 2:53-minute teaser with a partially animated storyboard was made accessible as part of the previous DC Fandom Event.

Harley Quinn and Ivy, now a couple, are wreaking mayhem, and Harley refers to their escapades as the Eat, Bang, and Kill Tour. In August of last year, a six-issue limited edition spin-off series of the same name was launched. GCPD Commissioner Gordon is after Harley and Ivy in the Eat, Bang, Kill Tour comics, which chronicle their cross-country journey. Several events occur between the program’s second and third seasons.

It’s worth noting that, despite Harley Quinn’s admission that “animation takes lengthy,” the DC Fandom teaser sincerely apologized to the show’s many female and male characters and LGBT fans.

The Season 3 teaser trailer was released on June 28. It provides viewers their first peek at the craziness that the new season will bring, including the official relationship status of Harley and Ivy, the debut of Swamp Thing, and Batman and Catwoman having a little fun.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Plot

Entertainment Weekly interviewed Schumacker and Justin Halpern, who said that Season 3 would focus on toxic connections and Ivy and Harley’s growing romance. At the time, Halpern said, “That’s the important topic for us to ponder.” They have only scratched the surface of the possibility that these two have a history of bad relationships. Though their connection wasn’t harmful, you must admit that Ivy and Kite Man weren’t on equal footing, and he adored her in a way she didn’t.

When Something Borrowed, Something Green aired on June 26, 2020, it was expected that the third season would begin. The episode was written by Tom Derosier, Juan Meza-Leon, and Sarah Peter.

Conclusion

The latest trailer for the third season of “Harley Quinn” has been produced for the viewers’ entertainment. Harley appeared in the film, showing her frequently violent and irrational excitement. Harley-new Ivy’s season was announced to the “ladies, gentlemen, and gays” she thanked.

The new video also reveals a few tidbits about the season 3 narrative. Despite the first season’s teaser implying otherwise, Harley and Ivy are still a perfect pair. However, there are hints of trouble in paradise throughout the clip. Both seem to be trying to emulate Ivy’s approach, and Harley is behaving in a peculiar way to reconstruct Gotham and bring it back to reality.

Read More: