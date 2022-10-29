Netflix has finally revealed another poster for their upcoming murder mystery movie ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. The movie will be made as a sequel to the 2019 super hit murder mystery movie ‘Knives Out’.

The latest poster of the movie was shared through the official Twitter account for the movie. The newly released poster clearly shows that starts who are the suspects in a murder that took place.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Poster Gathers Its A-List Actor Suspects!

Just like the first part ‘Knives Out’, the second part also features an array of superstars who are clearly depicted in the latest poster.

Not just the star-rich cast but the Netflix movie also have some additional specialties which make it even more special. One of the interesting features is regarding the release of the movie.

It was announced by Netflix that the movie will have a sneak peek preview in theatres for a week from November 23 to 29, 2022. The movie will be released on Netflix exactly after one month, on December 23, 202.

The newly released poster of the movie portrays the major cast of the film which includes Daniel Craig who is the hero of the film.

Craig plays the role of detective Benoit Blanc, who is famous for his unmatched intelligence and super conservation skills. In the newly released poster, Craig is seen in the middle of all the other actors in his iconic style.

Edward Norton plays the role of Miles Bron who is a tech billionaire. Both Miles and Blac are friends and it is Miles who invites Blanc to the beautiful private island in Greece where the story takes place.

In the latest poster, Edward Norton is placed next to Craig, where he is sitting on a chair with his legs and arm crossed.

The ‘We are Young’ singer Janelle Monae is also a part of the upcoming movie. Janelle plays the role of Cassandra Andi Brand who is a tech entrepreneur. She was the former partner of Miles in his venture.

Next to Edward Norton, Janelle poses as a successful tech entrepreneur in her white and red outfit.

Best known for her role in the Marvel series ‘Wanda Vision’ as the evil witch Agatha Harkness, Kathryn Hahn is also a part of the amazing cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In the movie, Kathryn plays the character of a Connecticut governor who is running for the Senate.

In the poster, Kathryn is spotted near Janelle Monae, in a pose that suits her character as a governor.

The rest of the cast includes brilliant actors like Leslie Odom Jr. Leslie was also the cast of a previous murder mystery movie ‘Murder on the Orient Express’.

The Academy Award-nominated actor portrays the character of Lionel Toussaint.

Lionel is a scientist who works for Miles who is the tech genius. Even though Lionel works for Miles, they both have a complicated relationship.

Nothing much about their relationship is revealed other than this as it may affect the enjoyment of the film.

Former WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista also plays a prominent role in the movie.

Famous for his work in the recent MCU movies and also in the 20121 Netflix film Army of the Dead, Bautista plays the role of Duke Cody who is a YouTube star.

Actress Madelyn Cline comes in as the girlfriend and channel assistant of Bautista’s character.

The cast is incomplete without actress Kate Hudson who plays the role of Birdie Jay. Birdie Jay is a fashion designer and the role of Jessica Henwich as Peg is an assistant to the designer.

The role of Ethan Hawke is still a mystery as nothing much is known about his character in the movie. It is only known that the character will be Miles’ assistant.

The movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is directed by Academy Award-nominated director Rian Johnson. While the previous installment in the series took place in a huge old mansion, the upcoming movie will take place on a beautiful Greek island.

The reason why they are there or the connection between the characters is only known to an extent. Even though some of the characters are connected to each other, nothing more is revealed about it which is the best for the film.

Just like in any murder mystery movie everyone in the cast will turn into a suspect when the murder takes place. Being a murder mystery film it is sure that each character will have a dark secret that they don’t want anyone to find out. That’s where detective Benoit Blac played by Daniel Craig comes in.

As per the latest reports about the movie, this will also be the first Netflix movie that will be screened across all three major US theatrical chains – AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

The movie will also premiere in additional theaters across different countries like Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and so on.

To quote the words of Daniel Craig “I really think it’s going to be as good, if not better, than the first one. I’m always afraid to say that because I don’t want anybody to get offended saying that we’re going to be better, but I really do think this.”

