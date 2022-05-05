Keith Thomas, who directed The Vigil, is directing Firestarter, a new sci-fi horror film based on the Stephen King novel. The novel was first adopted in 1984 with Drew Barrymore in the lead role, so this is a new take on the beloved narrative.

Firestarter Release Date, Cast & Plot

Keith Thomas’ Firestarter is a Blumhouse production, also with horror hits like Insidious, Get Out, and Happy Death Day, audiences have grown to expect fantastic and horrifying stories from Jason Blum. Here’s all you need to know about the next Stephen King adaptation, which will be released in theaters and on Netflix this spring.

On May 13, 2022, Universal Pictures’ latest film, Firestarter, will be released in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service. In response to the pandemic, this distribution scheme was created in order to raise Peacock’s (Digital Release) subscription numbers while simultaneously providing moviegoers with a way to enjoy the company’s newest films in the safety and comfort of their own homes.

Firestarter is a film about a little girl who has pyrokinetic skills and must use them to save her family from a group of government operatives who want to use them for their own gain.

Between the novel and the original 1984 Firestarter, there are some significant differences in the film. For starters, Charlie’s parents are already deceased when the story begins in both the book and the film adaptation. They are, however, very much alive in the new Firestarter, with Zac Efron portraying her father.

Firestarter Plot

“A couple tries everything they can to keep their daughter, Charlie, hidden from a shadowy federal entity that wants to use her uncanny ability to turn fire into a weapon of mass devastation.”

“Her father taught her how to harness her power, but as Charlie grows older, the fire becomes increasingly difficult to manage. When a mysterious operative eventually locates the family, he attempts to apprehend Charlie for good — but she has other ideas.”

Firestarter Cast

Zac Efron stars in “Firestarter” in a role that is a far cry from his High School Musical days! He plays Andy, who is married to Vicky (Sydney Lemmon from The Walking Dead) and the couple’s son Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), but they aren’t your typical family. They’ve been on the run for more than a decade, attempting to keep Charlie safe from those who want to take advantage of her abilities.

Firestarter trailer

Lucy became a member of the WhatToWatch community. comgroup in 2021, where she creates series guides for must-see shows and keeps up with breaking TV news. She relocated to London in 2016 after graduating from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and starting a career writing about entertainment.

She is a Rotten Tomatoes-accredited film critic with a strong affinity for the medium. She is particularly fond of horror, thrillers, and criminal fiction. Inside No 9, American Horror Story, and Black Mirror are among her favorite TV shows, but she has recently become enamored with Apple TV’s Severance.

