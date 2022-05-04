Claws Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episodes, And Where To Stream!!

Claws is an American comedy-drama television series created by Eliot Laurence that premiered on Turner Network Television (TNT) on June 11, 2017. Viewers may also watch it on Amazon Prime Video, an OTT platform. The sitcom takes place in Palmetto, Florida, with the majority of the episodes being shot in New Orleans.

Claws Season 5 Release Date, Plot, Cast And More

It received a 7.4/10 rating on IMDb, and 88 percent of Google users liked it. Claws were conceived as a single-camera comedy series for HBO. The series also incorporates elements of dark comedy and crime drama.

This series has four seasons, each with ten half-hour episodes. The first season began filming on December 13th, 2016. Season 1 of the sitcom was promptly renewed for a second season, which premiered on June 10th, 2018. The third season of Claws was released a year later, on June 9th, 2019. It was immediately renewed for a fourth season.

The production business had to shut down owing to the ongoing pandemic. The show was officially broadcast on December 19, 2021, after filming resumed in 2020.

Claws Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

The story of Claws centers on the Nail Artisans salon, which is run by five different and industrious manicurists. Desna owns and operates the salon, which is in Manatee County, Florida. Jennifer, her best friend, as well as Ann, Virginia, and Polly, make up the rest of the salon’s employees. Polly is an ex-convict who quickly grows bored with her employment. Ann provides security for the salon.

Desna manages the salon while also caring for her mentally ill brother, Dean. Jennifer, on the other hand, has two children from a previous marriage. When the five of them are unable to make ends meet, they turn to organized crime for help.

Soon after, they began laundering funds for a local pain clinic. Desna blames her dodgy redneck lover, Roller, for Uncle Daddy’s, the brutal head of the Husser crime family, withholding some of Desna’s money. He is also Uncle Daddy’s adopted son.

The first two seasons of Claws received overwhelmingly positive reviews on sites such as IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic. On IMDb, the average rating was roughly 7.3 out of ten. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show received an 80% approval rating after 30–40 people enjoyed it. Seasons 3 and 4 received mixed reviews from viewers. This could potentially have been one of the causes of the show’s cancellation.

