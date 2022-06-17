Ed Sheeran Adds Three New Shows To His 2023 Music Tour!!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ed Sheeran has announced adding additional dates to his tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2023. As a result of the fact that the pop artist’s previously confirmed events in Brisbane, Auckland, and Wellington have all reached capacity, additional stadium performances are scheduled to take place in February and March of 2023.

Before the central public on-sale date of Thursday, June 23, Frontier Touring members will have access to a particular pre-sale date of Wednesday, June 22, for tickets to Sheeran’s + – = – x Tour (also known as “The Mathematics Tour”). Additionally, extra tickets have recently become available for concerts previously announced to take place in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide, respectively.

Ed Sheeran Has Added Three Extra Dates To His 2023 Music Tour Of Australia And New Zealand!!

Sheeran has not played in Australia since 2018. Still, he did appear at the memorial service for Michael Gudinski to perform “Visiting Hours,” a song he wrote in remembrance of the late Australian music hero Michael Gudinski. Sheeran has not served in Australia since 2018.

Sheeran’s most recent album, = (which can be pronounced “Equals”), was released in October of the previous year, and it quickly rose to the top spot on the album charts in the United States of America for the fifth time in a row.

Additional concert tickets are now on sale for the upcoming singer-songwriter performances in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth. These concerts will take place in Australia.

Ed Sheeran’s 2023 Australia And New Zealand Tour Dates Are As Follows:

Brisbane, Queensland’s Suncorp Stadium, will host Accor.

Stadium in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on February 24

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, March 2.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 3 in Melbourne

Victoria, At the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, South Australia

On Saturday, March 7, At the Optus Stadium in Perth,

Western Australia. On March 12

Ed Sheeran was forced to make an impromptu trip across the nation because he had scheduled two gigs for the same day. After our planned activity, we enjoyed a drink with one buddy, but we completely forgot about the second friend until it was too late.

As soon as we realize that there is a possibility that we will be late or that we will have to cancel and thereby let someone down, we experience a pang of guilt in our intestines.

On the other hand, Ed Sheeran may have faced a new level of anxiousness on Sunday, June 12, when he was compelled to rush to a second event located approximately 200 miles away, just a few hours after his initial appearance. This was after he had just finished performing at his first show.

When Ed Sheeran and Antony Peters first met through their shared affiliation with Atlantic Records record label, Sheeran immediately became Peters’ mentor. There were several other artists at the Wembley Arena in London. These included Becky Hill, Jax Jones, Aitch, and George Ezra.

Sheeran brought his weeklong residency in Manchester to a close last night at the Etihad Stadium, the fourth and final performance of the week. A combined total saw his performances of 240,000 individuals.

Despite being embroiled in a trial in the High Court, Coleen Rooney and her husband, English football manager and former player Wayne Rooney, were able to join the crowds on Saturday night. Rooney is a former player for the English football team.